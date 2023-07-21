United’s Surprise: Permanent Deal for Old Boy Evans?

Evans Back in Red

Manchester United, in a move that has raised many an eyebrow, are mulling over the thought of permanently signing Jonny Evans, the accomplished defender who once graced the Old Trafford turf. Having recently penned a short-term deal with the Reds, he played his part in United’s pre-season preparations, marking his return with a slender victory over Lyon in Edinburgh. A return after eight long years.

Rising Through the Ranks

It wasn’t just the fans who took notice. Rumblings from the Carrington training grounds suggest that Erik ten Hag has been nothing short of impressed with the stalwart. Evans’ commitment in training has put him on the manager’s radar, leaving Ten Hag contemplating a spot for the defender in the upcoming season’s squad.

While the 35-year-old missed out on the voyage to New York with the senior squad, he’s set to lace up with a band of budding talents for a showdown against Wrexham on Californian soil.

It’s a turning point for Evans, searching for a fresh start after parting ways with Leicester City – a farewell that followed the Foxes’ shocking relegation.

Theatre of Dreams – Shifting Cast

All is not steady though at the Theatre of Dreams. With uncertainties looming over Harry Maguire’s role – given the dramatic loss of his captain’s armband and whispers of interest from Premier League rivals like West Ham and Tottenham – Evans may just be the silver lining. Should Maguire exit stage left, Jonny could fill those boots, especially in a transfer window marked by financial prudence.

And as the winds of change blow, goalkeeper Andre Onana is poised to make his mark, penning his allegiance to the Reds from Inter Milan. With the ink expected to dry on Thursday, the shot-stopper, arriving on a €55 million ticket, may soon don the red jersey, potentially making his debut against the Gunners in New Jersey.

Yet, not all tales have happy endings. Eric Bailly, having returned from his stint at Marseille, finds himself out of Ten Hag’s plans, deemed surplus. Meanwhile, Brazilian midfield dynamo, Fred, is taking a brief sabbatical to address personal matters.

It’s a time of flux, of potential renaissance. Amidst this, Jonny Evans’ unexpected rise might just be the story to watch. As reported by ESPN.