Premier League Striker the Next On Al Ettifaq’s List?

Saudi Pro League’s Al Ettifaq Eyes West Ham’s Star Goal Getter

As the wheels of the football world continue to turn, West Ham’s leading goal scorer Michail Antonio is caught in the spotlight of Saudi Pro League’s Al Ettifaq. With Football Insider lending its voice to the rumour mill, this emerging narrative has taken on a rather compelling tone.

Al Ettifaq, under the seasoned helm of former Aston Villa and Rangers commander Steven Gerrard, is set to bolster its offensive ranks as it gears up for the imminent season’s opening whistle on August 14th.

Notably, the shortlist doesn’t stop at Antonio. Divock Origi, a once shining star in Liverpool’s attacking constellation, is also said to be on Al Ettifaq’s radar.

West Ham Nods at Antonio’s Potential Departure

In a surprising twist, West Ham, it appears, are willing to bid adieu to their seasoned striker. Football Insider states that the East London outfit are giving encouraging signals to Al Ettifaq about Antonio’s availability this summer.

Evidently, the Irons aren’t intending to play gatekeepers to what promises to be a profitable venture for the 33-year-old Jamaican forward. The time is right, it seems, for Antonio to capitalise on the dwindling twilight of his impressive career.

Antonio’s Unforgettable Impact at West Ham

Antonio’s contribution to West Ham, over the years, is unquestionably significant. Last term, he managed to net the ball 14 times across 48 games in all competitions. This was during a period when fellow strikers Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca had a tough time finding form.

Antonio shone brightly in the Europa Conference League, where his 6 goals contributed to West Ham’s historic triumph over Fiorentina in the final.

With just a year left on his £85,000-a-week contract, Antonio’s move would bring an end to his illustrious West Ham journey that started in 2015, when he transferred from Nottingham Forest. During his stint, he scored 61 Premier League goals, making him the club’s highest scorer in the top flight since 1992.

Antonio’s Move to Al Ettifaq – A Tale of New Beginnings?

It’s no secret that Antonio had caught the eye of Everton and Wolves in January, as revealed by Football Insider. Yet, the transfer failed to come to fruition.

Now, with Al Ettifaq already having sealed a £12million deal for Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, it seems Antonio could be joining an ambitious project. Al Ettifaq is set to open their Saudi Pro League campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on 14 August.

Whether the football fates align for Antonio to take this lucrative step remains to be seen. But if the stars do indeed align, the football world, and certainly West Ham, will watch his journey unfold with keen interest.