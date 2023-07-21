Manchester United Target Serie A Midfielder to Strengthen Squad

The Chessboard of Summer Transfers: Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United, and Fiorentina

In the heat of summer transfers, the strategic dance between clubs can truly be likened to a game of chess. One of the major pieces on the board this year is Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan maestro from Fiorentina, who’s caught the eye of none other than Manchester United.

A New Piece for United’s Midfield Mosaic: Eyeing Amrabat

United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is eager to enhance the club’s midfield capabilities. Despite recently bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea, Ten Hag’s United are still scouting for a more defensive-minded midfielder. Their gaze has now turned towards 26-year-old Amrabat, who has emerged as a standout player in the World Cup with Morocco.

Reports from 90min reveal that the Red Devils have initiated talks with Amrabat’s representatives, sussing out the terms of a potential deal for the Fiorentina star.

The Italian Departure: Amrabat’s Fiorentina Farewell?

Amrabat’s current contract with Fiorentina is in its final year, and the Italian club has given him permission to explore a move away. The Moroccan player is valued at a noteworthy €30m (£25.9m) by the Serie A side, presenting an intriguing opportunity for the right suitor.

The Race for Amrabat: Who’s in the Running?

Manchester United aren’t alone in their interest in Amrabat. Atletico Madrid have also held discussions over a potential move for the Moroccan midfielder, and initial enquiries have been made by Liverpool and West Ham, although they haven’t yet advanced their interest.

It’s clear that Amrabat’s performance at the World Cup has attracted attention, and it’s now a question of which club can offer the most enticing prospects.

United’s Strategy: Sales Before Signings

United’s pursuit of Amrabat comes with a clear stipulation – they need to offload a few players before formally pursuing a deal for the Fiorentina midfielder. Players such as Scott McTominay and Fred, who have attracted interest from West Ham and clubs in both England and Saudi Arabia, respectively, are expected to be part of this outflow.

Other potential departures include Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga.

Fiorentina’s Perspective: Life After Amrabat

As United and others engage in this summer transfer dance, Fiorentina’s general manager, Joe Barone, voiced his thoughts to Sky Italy:

“Sofi is very close to me, he speaks English and I hear from him almost every day. No official offers have arrived for him, I told him to arrive focused on Fiorentina, he must have the head to play in the Viola.”

It’s evident that while Fiorentina is prepared for Amrabat’s potential departure – having already struck a deal to sign Arthur from Juventus – they still value their Moroccan midfielder’s contribution and professionalism.

As the clock ticks towards Amrabat’s return to Fiorentina training on Monday, the hope is that his future will be resolved sooner rather than later.