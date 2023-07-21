Burnley Sign Experienced Premier League Winger Nathan Redmond

Turf Moor Welcomes Redmond: A Crucial Addition to Burnley’s Premier League Ambitions

Burnley, back on the Premier League stage after their victorious return in May, has wasted no time bolstering their ranks with strategic acquisitions. One signing which stands out in the crowd is none other than free agent Nathan Redmond, a winger of remarkable talent.

Redmond’s Turkish Adventure: A Prelude to Burnley

Following an outstanding stint in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas, Redmond, aged 29, comes to Burnley armed with an impressive resume. The former Southampton and Norwich player boasts an enviable record of five goals and as many assists in just 25 appearances last season. Redmond, now a free bird after the conclusion of his Besiktas contract, eagerly anticipates his return to the English top-flight.

Redmond shared his enthusiasm with the club, stating, “I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley’s project matches with my ambitions. The management team feel like they can enhance my game more and see the value I can bring on and off the field. It feels like a perfect match.”

Redmond Meets Kompany: A Powerful Alliance

In his capacity as manager, Vincent Kompany expressed his delight at Redmond’s arrival, lauding him as an exceptional talent that brings with him a wealth of Premier League experience, in addition to his recent dazzling display in Turkey. Kompany sees Redmond as not just a skilled player, but as a role model for the younger generation at Burnley.

“He has got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club, which will benefit the younger players here,” Kompany stated.

A Reinvigorated Burnley: New Signings Galore

With Redmond becoming Burnley’s seventh summer signing, it’s clear the club is keen on capitalising on their return to the Premier League. Besides Redmond, Burnley have been busy in the transfer market, with signings such as England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a deal potentially worth up to £19m, and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

Completing the summer roster are defender Dara O’Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, while previous loan players Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi now proudly call Turf Moor their permanent home.

With the squad ready to take on the Premier League once more, the coming season will certainly be one to watch for Burnley’s faithful and rivals alike.