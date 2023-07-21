Report: Nottingham Forest’s Audacious €6M Goalkeeper Pursuit

Nottingham Forest’s Bold Pursuit of David Soria

Forest Search for a New Goalkeeper

As the old football adage goes, a team built on a strong defence is a team built for success. Nottingham Forest, steeped in history, seems to be embracing this mantra once more. The Premier League side is now casting a discerning eye towards David Soria, Getafe’s stalwart goalkeeper.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Forest appears prepared to lay down a bid in the region of five to six million euros for the shot-stopper.

The Void Left by Keylor Navas

The departure of Keylor Navas, who has returned to PSG and is touted for a potential move to Inter Milan, has left a noticeable gap at the City Ground. Navas’ boots are large ones to fill, but David Soria, with his impressive feats at Getafe, could be just the person for the job.

🚨 Exclusiva MARCATransfer 🚨 ‼️ El Nottingham Forest quiere a David Soria 👉 Todos los detalles por @D_pico_ y @LucoCortes pic.twitter.com/YCTbmOLGkU — MARCA (@marca) July 20, 2023

Soria: A Coveted Asset

There’s no denying the allure of David Soria. Previously eyed by footballing giants Real Madrid, Soria has been a cornerstone of José Bordalás’ tactical framework. Often heralded as one of the standout players in Getafe’s recent campaigns, his significance can’t be underestimated.

While Getafe’s valuation leans towards the 10 million euro mark, negotiations between the two parties will surely be intense. Adding to the narrative, Getafe has already bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the summer signing of Daniel Fuzato, on loan from Ibiza. If Soria does make the leap to English football, Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace has been rumoured to potentially be in Getafe’s sights as a replacement.

Still Focused on Getafe

For now, David Soria remains committed to Getafe’s cause. Speaking after a victory against Leganés, he stated:

“The result right now is the least of it, we’re picking up physical and tactical sensations. The main thing is to keep growing at all levels.”

He further emphasised the rigours of their current training regime and the need for consistent growth, especially leading up to their clash against Barça.

Nottingham Forest’s interest in David Soria signifies their ambitions in the Premier League. With the history and weight the club carries, adding a player of Soria’s calibre could prove to be a masterstroke. The next few weeks will be crucial, as fans and pundits alike wait to see if Forest can secure their coveted target.