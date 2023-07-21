Man Utd Lead the Race for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund

Man Utd’s Pursuit of Hojlund

Despite the swirling interest from Paris Saint-Germain, it’s Manchester United who are leading the chase for Atalanta’s striking sensation, Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old Danish international has been making waves in the football world, and it’s no surprise that the Red Devils are keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

PSG, with their deep pockets, could certainly offer Hojlund an attractive wage package and a chance to be part of their ambitious project. However, the allure of playing at Old Trafford and the prospect of bolstering United’s striking options seem to be tipping the scales in favour of the English giants.

The Negotiations

United are not just sitting on their laurels. They are actively exploring a potential financial package with Atalanta. In fact, it was revealed last week that United have proposed a part-exchange deal involving at least three players for the young striker.

However, Atalanta are holding their ground, insisting on a cash-only deal for their prized asset. Hojlund, who has already agreed personal terms with United, is under contract with the Italian club until June 2027.

Hojlund’s Impressive Track Record

Hojlund’s performances in the 2022-23 season have been nothing short of spectacular, earning him the reputation as one of the best young strikers in world football. Despite only starting in 26 of his 41 appearances, he managed to net 15 goals across all competitions. His international career has also started brightly, with six goals in his first six caps for Denmark.

Man Utd’s Summer Signings

United have already made significant moves this summer, securing deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana. With the addition of Hojlund, Erik ten Hag’s side, set to play Champions League football in the 2023-24 season, would certainly be a force to reckon with. The new season kicks off with a home clash against Wolves on 14 August.