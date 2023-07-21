Rangers Lead Race for LAFC Midfielder Cifuentes

The Glasgow Giants’ Pursuit of Cifuentes

Rangers, the Glasgow football behemoth, are on the brink of securing a deal for Jose Cifuentes. The 24-year-old midfielder, currently with Los Angeles FC, has been a prime target for the Scottish side. The two clubs have been in dialogue over the precise release fee for Cifuentes, and it appears that they are now on the cusp of reaching a consensus.

Cifuentes: A Hot Prospect

Cifuentes’ contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team is due to run out in December. However, it seems he has already agreed to personal terms with Rangers. The Ecuadorian international was first linked with Rangers in April, and since then, he has also attracted attention from Premier League and La Liga outfits. Despite interest from Leeds United and Espanyol, Rangers have emerged as the front-runners to secure his services following a breakthrough in negotiations earlier this month.

Cifuentes’ Impressive Track Record

In the 2023 season, Cifuentes demonstrated his worth by scoring twice and providing five assists for LAFC in 26 appearances. His contributions were instrumental in propelling Los Angeles to second place in the Western Conference. Since his move to the American side in 2020, Cifuentes has made a total of 121 appearances across all competitions, netting 15 goals from midfield.

Cifuentes: A Regular for Ecuador

Cifuentes has been a consistent presence in the Ecuadorian squad since his first call-up in 2019. He has earned 16 caps for his country, including two appearances in the 2022 World Cup last winter.

A New Addition to Ibrox

Should Cifuentes make the move to Ibrox this summer, he will become Michael Beale’s seventh signing of the summer and his ninth since taking over as manager last year.