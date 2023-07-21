Marco Silva’s Potential Replacement at Fulham: Graham Potter

The Search for Silva’s Successor

Fulham FC, the West London club, is actively seeking a replacement for their current manager, Marco Silva. Silva’s potential move to Saudi Arabian team Al Ahli has prompted the club to explore various options, with Graham Potter emerging as a strong contender.

The Contenders: Potter and Pereira

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Fulham had approached Javier Pereira, their former assistant director of football, currently managing in China. However, Pereira, who had been in discussions about a possible return to Craven Cottage, has chosen to stay in China, focusing on winning the league title with Shanghai Port.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter, the former Chelsea boss, is being seriously considered as a potential successor to Silva. Potter, who recently declined an offer from Championship side Leicester City, has been holding out for a Premier League opportunity, which may now present itself at Fulham.

Pre-Season Uncertainty

As Fulham embarks on their pre-season tour in America, there is growing concern about who will be at the helm for the upcoming games. With the new Premier League season just three weeks away, the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position is a significant worry for the club.

Contractual Complications

Fulham would prefer Silva to sign a new contract, thereby committing his future to the club. However, the outcome of Silva’s ongoing discussions with Al Ahli remains uncertain. Silva’s existing contract, which has only 12 months remaining, contains a release clause. This clause could potentially leave Fulham unable to prevent Silva’s departure if he agrees to terms with the Saudi team.

The Mitrovic Dilemma

In addition to the managerial uncertainty, Fulham is also grappling with interest in their striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Al Hilal has made two bids for Mitrovic, the most recent being £30m. However, Fulham, adamant not to sell, have valued Mitrovic at double that amount.