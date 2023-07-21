Jonathan Tah: A Potential Addition to West Ham’s Defence

West Ham’s Interest in Jonathan Tah

West Ham United, the Premier League side, is reportedly keen on securing the services of Jonathan Tah, the 27-year-old defender from Bayer Leverkusen. Despite the expiration of Tah’s release clause, the Hammers remain undeterred in their pursuit. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, is open to negotiations, provided the right price is offered for the player.

The Financial Implications

The recent sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal has significantly bolstered West Ham’s transfer budget, with an additional £105 million now available for new acquisitions. This financial boost could potentially facilitate the club’s bid for Tah.

Jonathan Tah’s Position at Bayer Leverkusen

Tah’s standing at Bayer Leverkusen has been somewhat shaky, with the player falling down the pecking order. Meanwhile, West Ham is keen on strengthening their defence in preparation for the upcoming season, making Tah a viable target.

Tah’s Perspective on a Premier League Move

Earlier this year, Tah expressed his interest in a move to England. The German international believes his style of play would be well-suited to the Premier League, citing the league’s physicality and quick-thinking requirements as aspects that align with his game. Despite not playing regularly recently, Tah remains confident in his ability to perform at the highest level.

Factors Influencing Tah’s Decision

Tah’s decision to transfer will be influenced by several factors. He seeks a club with a clear philosophy that aligns with his style of play. The system employed by the coach, the expectations for his position, and the team’s setup will all play a crucial role in his decision. The level of competition for his position and the potential teammates are also important considerations for Tah.