Elanga, Henderson and the Summer Transfer Saga at Man Utd

Man United’s Transfer Strategy

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga and Dean Henderson are reportedly set to join Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are keen to offload players to fund further acquisitions this summer, having already spent a significant portion of their £120 million budget on Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Elanga, the Swedish winger, could potentially bring in another £15m.

Elanga had a promising season under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer two years ago, but since Erik ten Hag took the reins, his first-team opportunities have been limited.

Henderson’s Future at Forest

Henderson, on the other hand, spent the previous season on loan at Forest. While the club is interested in another loan deal, a permanent move for the £13.4m-rated goalkeeper could be on the cards next summer, should his performance meet expectations.

Forest’s Ambitious Moves

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made two offers to Manchester United. The club is keen to secure both Henderson on loan and Elanga on a permanent deal, following the near completion of Ola Aina’s free transfer.

Last season, Forest made a bold move by signing 23 players upon their promotion to the Premier League, spending over £140m. This gamble paid off, with the club finishing four points clear of relegation. This summer, however, their transfer activity has been more measured, with Chris Wood’s loan from Newcastle being made permanent for £15m.

United’s Busy Summer

Meanwhile, United have been active in the transfer market. In addition to Mount and Onana, the club is set to finalise the signing of Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds for £5m. The young Japanese player is expected to serve as Onana’s backup.

Rasmus Hojlund, the promising Atalanta youngster, is also on United’s radar. While personal terms were reportedly agreed in May, the two clubs have yet to settle on a transfer fee.