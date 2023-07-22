Forest Close In On Versatile Defender

A Fresh Wind Blows in Nottingham: Former Blue Ola Aina Joins the Forest Fold

In a move that’s bound to send ripples through the football world, Nottingham Forest have reportedly secured the transfer of former Chelsea defender Ola Aina, who is now a free agent.

Sweeping in from Torino

Aina, the Nigerian international, takes his leave from Italian club Torino after concluding his contract this summer. As reported by The Times, he underwent his medical at the City Ground just this Friday, setting the stage for an official induction into the Forest roster.

Having commenced his career at Chelsea, the 23-year-old had only made half a dozen first-team appearances before a decisive move to Torino in 2019. This followed a loan season, succeeded by the 2020/21 tenure with Fulham, where he made his presence felt in 31 Premier League games.

Charting Aina’s Italian Journey

Last season in Italy saw the full-back don the jersey 21 times, netting a goal and contributing an assist. However, the defender’s run was not without hurdles, as a duo of injuries pulled him off the pitch for a sum of 15 games, necessitating treatment.

Aina’s joining the Forest ranks will mark their inaugural summer signing. This follows their sole other business deal of confirming striker Chris Wood’s permanent status following his loan spell from Newcastle.

Shoring up the Forest Defence

Forest’s manager Steve Cooper is keenly eyeing bolstering his full-back positions in the ongoing transfer window. Despite having Neco Williams and Serge Aurier as right-back options, there’s a sense of uncertainty looming over the future of Harry Toffolo and the convalescence of Omar Richards from a long-term injury. This makes the left-back spot a key target this summer.

As per reports, the Forest management is in the middle of negotiating a deal for left-back Ismail Jakobs. The German Under 21 international is currently showcasing his talents for French side Monaco. With the arrival of Aina, the Forest fans can anticipate an exciting and fortified defence this coming season.