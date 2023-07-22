Bayern Munich May Attempt To Hijack Midfielder Move

Can Bayern Munich Woo Liverpool’s Brazilian Maestro?

Fabinho, the quintessential midfield engine of Liverpool, is allegedly on the radar of German titans, Bayern Munich. The Bavarian outfit are known for their shrewd acquisitions, but the pursuit of the versatile Brazilian could be a monumental task as their continental appeal is being challenged by the allure of the Middle East.

The Arabian Attraction

Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad, are showing considerable determination in their pursuit of the 29-year-old midfielder. Discussions regarding a £40m switch are reportedly in progress, substantiated by Sky Germany. With tempting riches at stake, we’ve already seen a familiar Anfield face, Jordan Henderson, unable to resist a similar offer.

Despite the Middle Eastern enticement, Bayern are reportedly ready to capitalise on any hiccup in negotiations. Florian Plettenberg, Sky Sports Germany reporter, confirms their readiness to ensure Fabinho remains in European football.

❗️🆕 News #Fabinho: Bayern is monitoring his situation closely! Fabinho, close to join Al-Ittihad as Liverpool wants to finalize the deal soon. Bayern aware of it. #LFC ℹ️ But: If the deal falls through, he would be interesting for Bayern! He fits into the profile. Bosses have… pic.twitter.com/1oaICSXUdc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 21, 2023

Redesigning Anfield’s Midfield

Jurgen Klopp is set on reshaping his midfield structure following the recruitment of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. With Fabinho’s potential departure, another midfield addition may soon grace the Merseyside.

While the general consensus suggests Fabinho’s heart might be set on Saudi Arabia, Bayern are allegedly preparing to table an irresistible offer. With three years remaining on Fabinho’s contract, Liverpool finds themselves in a robust bargaining position, potentially inciting a bidding war.

Liverpool’s Strong Hand

The notable absence of the Brazilian from the Reds’ pre-season tour of Germany and Singapore further fuels the speculation around his future. The Bavarian side reportedly remains hopeful of influencing the proceedings.

Having previously expressed interest in Declan Rice, Bayern seem to now see Fabinho as the answer to their midfield conundrum. However, their ambitions may be thwarted by financial constraints.

Striking Gold and Financial Dilemmas

The German giants’ pursuit of prime target Harry Kane from Spurs might exhaust significant funds, limiting room for new arrivals. Simultaneously, Al-Ittihad’s £40m bid for Fabinho stands firm, potentially securing his services as Liverpool weigh their options.

Reds’ Reinforcement

Liverpool are planning to channel proceeds from player sales towards fortifying their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Names like Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure are reportedly on the Reds’ radar.

The Eagles, however, value Doucoure at a hefty £70m and seem to be in no mood to negotiate a significant reduction.

In the impending frenzy of the transfer window, will Bayern’s strategic manoeuvres succeed, or will the magnetic lure of the Middle East prove too strong for Fabinho? The coming weeks will undoubtedly reveal.