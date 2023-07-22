Ten Hag’s Stance on Important Player – ‘can fight himself into the team’

A Resurgence on the Cards for Maguire at Manchester United?

The Skipper’s Armband Changes Hands

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that despite losing the captaincy, centre-back Harry Maguire still holds a vital place in the squad. Ten Hag’s decision to award the armband to Bruno Fernandes instead of Maguire, often viewed as a declaration of the end of a player’s tenure, was a significant move. However, as reported by BBC Sport, the Dutch manager explained that this development could actually serve as an opportunity for Maguire to step up his game.

“He stays an important player. He can fight himself into the team. He has potential and it’s up to him to get his position”

This alteration in leadership was borne out of the influential presence of Fernandes in the squad.

The Red Devil’s Future in Question

The shift in captaincy might understandably be a letdown for a player of Maguire’s stature, who has, on numerous occasions, been at the heart of United’s defence since joining from Leicester. But Ten Hag believes:

“Everyone can understand it is disappointing for a player, but it can actually work out well for the team and for Harry.”

Contrary to this optimistic outlook, Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, Wayne Rooney, has opined that Maguire’s exit from the club might serve the England defender well. The question on every Manchester United supporter’s lips remains – will Maguire, aged 30, seize this chance to reinvent his role in the team?

Maguire’s Next Steps: Communication and Organisation

In the aftermath of the captaincy shuffle, Maguire’s role has become more specific yet equally, if not more, demanding. Ten Hag emphasised:

“Now he can focus more on his role, but a centre-back has to communicate and organise. It’s a big area where you have to perform as a centre-half.”

While being the mainstay at the back, Maguire will need to shoulder the responsibility of marshalling the defensive line, making strategic calls, and being the first point of contact when regaining possession. His abilities to adapt and meet these challenges head-on will determine the course of his United career moving forward.

A Silver Lining for Maguire?

The recent developments have thrust Maguire under the spotlight for his performance in the upcoming games. The shift in captaincy could be the catalyst for a resurgence in form for the centre-back. Stripped of his leadership role, Maguire now has the chance to realign his focus and turn the tables around to prove his worth to his club, teammates, and the Red Devil faithful.

All eyes will be on Harry Maguire as he navigates the rough seas that currently characterise his journey with Manchester United. One thing is for certain – Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, is in for a period of change, and how their former captain responds to this shift will be intriguing to watch.