Man City Pulling Out All The Stops To Keep Superstar This Summer

The Tug of War over Bernardo Silva at Manchester City

Manchester City Ups the Ante on Silva’s Contract

In an attempt to end the constant speculation around Bernardo Silva’s future at Manchester City, the club has offered the 28-year-old midfielder a two-year extension on his current contract. The new contract, which also includes a considerable wage hike, would see Silva pocketing a substantial £300,000-a-week, as reported by The Daily Mirror.

However, as the summer window continues, Silva has yet to make a firm commitment, leaving the future of his tenure at the Etihad in the balance.

Foreign Interests and a Hefty Price Tag

While City’s proposal is lucrative, the Portuguese playmaker is a man in demand. FC Barcelona have courted Silva for three consecutive summers, and Paris St Germain have also expressed keen interest. On a more extravagant note, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is reportedly ready to offer him a staggering £500,000-a-week salary.

But Pep Guardiola holds Silva in such high regard that he has pegged a whopping £70 million valuation on the midfield maestro. The hefty price tag, so far, has deterred clubs from meeting City’s ask.

City’s Pre-emptive Strike Amidst Transfer Turbulences

Guardiola and the Manchester City management are seemingly making moves to consolidate their squad in light of recent transfers. The Premier League champions have already seen two significant departures, with captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez bidding adieu.

The futures of Kyle Walker, targeted by Bayern Munich, and Aymeric Laporte, also hang in the balance. With the fallout between Joao Cancelo and Guardiola showing no signs of resolution, the Portuguese defender seems to have played his last game for the Sky Blues.

City’s only signing so far has been Chelsea’s midfield stalwart, Mateo Kovacic. They are also said to have their sights set on RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol to step into Laporte’s shoes.

Silva and Guardiola – A Relationship Still in High Esteem

Despite the swirling rumours of a possible exit, Silva’s attitude remains impeccable, with Guardiola expressing his pleasure at the Portuguese’s pre-season conduct. The midfielder joined his team-mates for a karaoke session on Friday as the squad landed in Japan for their three-game pre-season tour of the Far East.

The harmonious nature of Silva’s integration with the team in pre-season demonstrates his professionalism, even amidst the intense speculation surrounding his future.

The Future of Bernardo Silva

The summer transfer window rumbles on, and so does the question – will Silva extend his spell at the Etihad or seek new pastures? With an attractive contract on the table and Guardiola’s unwavering support, it’s now down to Silva to decide his next move in this high-stakes game.