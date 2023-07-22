Report – Newcastle on the Verge of Landing Ace Defender

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Tino Livramento Nears Completion

The Tug-of-War Over Livramento’s Move

Tino Livramento, the promising right-back from Southampton, is anticipated to land on Tyneside in the upcoming days to solidify his transition to Newcastle United, as reported by the Chronicle Live. The former Chelsea player has been on Newcastle’s radar for quite some time, and recent negotiations seem to be steering in the desired direction.

However, one persistent hurdle has been Chelsea’s demand for a sell-on percentage, presenting a potential stumbling block in Livramento’s imminent transfer.

Newcastle’s Potential Gain Amid Chelsea’s Reservations

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed optimism regarding Livramento’s move to the club, coming on the heels of Harvey Barnes’ transfer from Leicester City. Howe’s strategic reshuffling of his squad has been marked with considerable ambition, and Livramento’s addition appears to be part of this grand scheme.

Southampton’s Reluctance to Let Go

Meanwhile, Southampton boss Russell Martin has made no secret of his desire to retain the highly-regarded defender for the season. Utilising Livramento in a central midfield position earlier this month, Martin emphasised the player’s adaptability and the increasing familiarity with his tactical deployment.

Martin spoke glowingly about Livramento’s evolving role, saying:

“It’s just about his [Livramento’s] understanding of where he needs to be on the pitch for us and why. He won’t do it in every single game, there will be variants and different details.”

Reflecting on Livramento’s ability to adapt and thrive, Martin added:

“I think he is getting used to it though, and I think he enjoys how much of the ball he gets, he will create a lot for us from there. He is a really exciting player to work with, a real talent and I’m enjoying working with him. Hopefully, it will stay that way.”

Newcastle’s Enhanced Defensive Prospects

Should Livramento make the leap to Newcastle, the Magpies will find themselves with a strengthened right-back contingent. Kieran Trippier, currently first choice in the position, would find a competent understudy in the England Under-21 star. Livramento’s arrival would undoubtedly bolster Newcastle’s defensive options, providing depth and competition ahead of their Champions League campaign.

However, this addition would likely see Javier Manquillo make an exit. Although the player has been featured in pre-season games, Newcastle wouldn’t stand in his way should an appropriate offer come his way once Livramento is confirmed in the squad.