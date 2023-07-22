Wolves’ Chiquinho and Hoever Head Out on Loan

Wolves’ Chiquinho and Ki-Jana Hoever Earmarked for Stoke Loans

Extension Deal for Ki-Jana Hoever with Wolves Precedes Stoke Loan

As the transfer season gets into full swing, the football world has its eyes fixed on Ki-Jana Hoever, the 21-year-old defensive dynamo of Wolves. Ahead of a season-long loan to Stoke, the Dutch defender is primed to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Wolves, pushing his tenure at Molineux beyond the previous 2025 mark. This story comes via sources at expressandstar.com.

Having spent a fruitful second half of the last season in the Potteries, the return to Stoke is a logical move for Hoever. He has managed to clock up 25 first-team appearances since moving to Wolves three summers prior, a move that saw the West Midlands club shell out an impressive £13.5 million to secure his transfer from Liverpool.

However, as has been the fate of many a talented player, Hoever found himself sidelined under Bruno Lage’s management. The first half of his previous season was spent at PSV Eindhoven before he traded Dutch climes for the British midlands, switching to Stoke in January. The change evidently did him well as he successfully recorded 17 appearances for the Potters.

Chiquinho: From Injury to Loan

In another bit of intriguing news from the Wolves’ camp, winger Chiquinho is also reported to be making a season-long transfer to Alex Neil’s Stoke City. A deal that is understood to be lined with the possibility of a January recall option.

Sadly, Chiquinho’s footballing journey last season was riddled with roadblocks. A knee ligament injury sustained during a friendly against Burnley saw him benched for the entirety of the season. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old managed to make nine appearances for Wolves since his transfer from Estoril in January 2022.

Stoke City: A New Chapter for Chiquinho and Hoever

With the impending move to Stoke, both players are looking to inject new life into their careers. The Championship side under Alex Neil promises a platform for them to prove their mettle and continue their development.

Both deals come with January recall options, adding an element of flexibility and a potential lifeline back to Wolves should the need arise.

In a landscape filled with constantly evolving dynamics, it is these types of decisions that can make or break a player’s career. And as the fans wait with bated breath to see the outcome of these deals, it’s fair to say that all eyes will be on Stoke as the new season gets underway.