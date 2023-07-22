The Exodus Continues: Another Striker Departs Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: A New Dawn at Marseille After Chelsea Saga

Charting Aubameyang’s Course: From Chelsea to Marseille

In a move that has generated a great deal of discussion in football circles, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the seasoned Chelsea striker, has been snapped up by French club Marseille. The news comes courtesy of BBC Sport, who reported that the 34-year-old Gabonese forward will now ply his trade in Ligue 1 after a less-than-illustrious stint at Stamford Bridge.

Underwhelming Performance at Chelsea

Aubameyang’s journey to Chelsea began with a £10.3m move from Barcelona in September last year. However, the once prolific forward struggled to recreate his previous form, scoring a mere three goals in 22 appearances for the London club.

The French-born player’s exit marks his second departure from the Premier League in just 18 months, a spell interspersed with a brief tenure at Barcelona where he scored 13 goals in 23 matches. Yet, his prowess seemed to desert him at Chelsea, as he failed to replicate this scoring form under a trio of different managers.

A Season of Struggles and Changes

Aubameyang’s arrival at Chelsea at the tail end of the summer transfer window coincided with a period of upheaval for the club. He managed just a solitary appearance under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel, his former manager at Borussia Dortmund, before the German was replaced by Graham Potter.

A short-lived resurgence saw Aubameyang find the back of the net three times in as many appearances in October, however, this proved to be a false dawn as he failed to trouble the scorers again for the rest of his tenure.

His woes were compounded when he was omitted from Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages following an influx of new signings in January, including forwards Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. The departure of Potter in April led to Frank Lampard taking the reins on a temporary basis, but even this change failed to revitalise Aubameyang’s faltering season.

An Unforgettable End to his Chelsea Career

His time in the capital ended on a rather bitter note, with a disappointing performance in a 3-1 defeat against former club Arsenal in May. Touching the ball only nine times in the opening 45 minutes, Aubameyang was substituted at half-time, marking his final appearance for the Blues.

The French Connection: Aubameyang and Marseille

Now, Aubameyang embarks on a new chapter of his career, returning to Ligue 1 where he previously played for clubs such as Dijon, Lille, Monaco, and St Etienne. His move to Marseille comes amidst a summer of change at Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

A Summer of Change at Chelsea

The departure of Aubameyang is merely a drop in the ocean compared to the sea of departures from Stamford Bridge. Key players including Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount have found new homes at Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United, respectively. Meanwhile, the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta have sought pastures new further afield.

On the other hand, Chelsea have made a few acquisitions with the signing of Angelo Gabriel, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson. Despite the exodus, the Blues remain hopeful that these new signings can breathe fresh life into the squad.

The Chelsea Number Nine: A Curse or a Co-incidence?

However, Aubameyang’s transfer saga has reignited debates about the so-called “curse” of Chelsea’s number nine shirt. In a whimsical remark, former manager Tuchel had jokingly referred to the players’ belief that the shirt was “cursed” – a sentiment that seems to be growing stronger after a series of lacklustre performances from players donning the shirt. Whether the tale of the “cursed” number nine shirt is true or just another superstition, only time will tell.