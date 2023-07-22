Negotiations Stalled as Man Utd Dispute Midfielder’s Value – Report

The Unresolved Puzzle of Sofyan Amrabat’s Future

The narrative is all too familiar: a top-tier English club circling a highly coveted Serie A star. The newest addition to this plot is Sofyan Amrabat, the enigmatic Moroccan midfielder playing for Fiorentina. However, despite rampant speculation, Fiorentina has firmly dismissed the notion of Manchester United’s supposed offer for their prized player, as reported by Metro.

Sofyan Amrabat: United’s Missing Midfield Piece?

Recent reports from Italy insinuated that Manchester United had put forward a bid for the Moroccan international. The Old Trafford side, however, allegedly fell short of meeting Fiorentina’s £25 million evaluation, leaving the Italian side unimpressed.

The prospect of Sofyan Amrabat joining United is not as far-fetched as it may initially seem. The midfielder shares a strong rapport with United’s Erik ten Hag, which goes back to their successful collaboration at FC Utrecht. This pre-existing relationship adds a layer of credibility to the swirling rumours.

Fiorentina’s Stance: No Official Bid Yet

In a climate rife with conjecture, Fiorentina’s general manager, Joe Barone, stands as a beacon of clarity. In a statement to Sky Sport Italy, he confirmed that the Serie A club had yet to receive an official offer for Amrabat during this summer’s transfer window.

Amrabat is “very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day,” Barone said. His sentiment emphasises the strong bond between the player and his current club.

Barone has urged Amrabat to remain focused on Fiorentina, at least until a concrete offer materialises. “I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player. He must have his head here and be ready for the start of the league, then if something comes we’ll evaluate it,” he shared, placing Amrabat’s commitment to Fiorentina at the forefront.

An Already Strong Midfield at Fiorentina

Fiorentina’s stance on retaining Amrabat is backed by their confidence in their current midfield department, deemed by Barone as ‘very strong’. This assertion throws light on Fiorentina’s readiness to put up a fight should any club, including Manchester United, try to lure away their midfield maestro.

The current situation leaves United’s pursuit of Amrabat in murky waters. The club would have to up their bid considerably to tempt Fiorentina into negotiations. For now, though, it appears Amrabat’s ties with the Viola remain undisturbed.

It remains to be seen how this potential transfer saga will unfold. Will Manchester United return with a more appealing offer? Only time will tell. Until then, Amrabat’s focus remains firmly planted in Florence.