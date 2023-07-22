£30mil Toon Target Is Ideal Trippier Successor

A New Chapter at Newcastle Football Club

An Unforeseen Path: Astute Investments over Reckless Spending

When the wealth of Saudi Arabia flooded into Newcastle Football Club following the PIF’s takeover of the club it was widely assumed that they, like Chelsea and Manchester City before them, would spend recklessly in the early years. That has not been the case.

Newcastle’s recruitment has been smart, measured, and in keeping with what a team with a real vision for the future should be doing.

Guimaraes, Botman, and Isak were long-term signings, players who will be part of a Newcastle team that challenges for major honours in years to come. Players signed to raise the ceiling of the team. Sandro Tonali is the last to fall into that category.

Raising the Bar: The Immediate Impact Signings

Trippier, Burn, Wood, and Targett were floor raisers. Players signed to immediately raise the level of the team, in the short term. Players who will be part of the journey, but likely not heavily involved when the destination is reached.

Nick Pope fits into the second group but is good enough to still be around when Toon are ready to compete at the highest level.

All were smart signings, even if Burn and Targett have not worked out as hoped. But the rest have, giving Newcastle an impressive hit rate in their recruitment thus far.

The Question Mark: Anthony Gordon’s Future

Anthony Gordon remains a question mark, but he’s also only 22 years of age. He’s clearly talented and possesses exceptional speed. Newcastle can afford to wait for him to develop. At worst he’ll be a good 5th or 6th attacker who provides depth and an option of the bench.

Newcastle appear close to finalising two more signings who have the potential to be vital parts of a team that can compete for, and win, major honours.

Harvey Barnes: A Significant Upgrade

First up is Harvey Barnes, whose addition makes a lot of sense for the Toon as discussed here. There have been some strange takes around Barnes in recent weeks with some suggesting he would be a downgrade on Allan Saint-Maximim. The Frenchman is arguably more talented, but Barnes is clearly the better player. His production alone makes him a significant upgrade.

Tino Livramento: A Gamble Worth Taking

The next target for Newcastle seems to be Tino Livramento of Southampton. The Saints are believed to be holding out for £30mil for the former Chelsea academy star and it remains to be seen if Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth will be willing to spend that amount. Their hesitancy to do so likely stems from two issues, wanting to stay compliant with FFP being the first and Livramento’s recent ACL injury being the other.

The 20-year-old missed a full year of action after the injury he suffered in April of 2022, and that will be cause for concern but his talent makes it a gamble worth taking. His ability in attack makes him a stand-out prospect, but he’s no slouch defensively. He could legitimately be a star for the Toon for the next decade.

Succession Plan: Looking Beyond Trippier

With Trippier turning 33 in September it is important for Newcastle to have a succession plan, ideally one that involves upgrading the position to a player who can perform at the same level as the likes of Tonali, Botman, Isak, and Guimaraes. Livramento fits the bill and also offers Newcastle a new option at left-back if required due to his versatility.

The Investment Decision: A Steep Price for Long-Term Success

The price might seem steep, but Newcastle will not find a better fit than Livramento who was outstanding for Southampton prior to his injury and looked like a player who was destined to excel at the highest level.