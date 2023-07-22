Arsenal Need To Sell Players To Buy Versatile Forward – Report

A Balancing Act: Arsenal’s Pursuit of Mohammed Kudus

In the perennial whirlwind of summer transfers, Arsenal have locked its gaze on Ajax’s versatile attacker, Mohammed Kudus. However, this pursuit comes at a cost, a cost potentially paid in the currency of their own players. The North London club, as reported by Football Transfers, appears prepared to release a sextet of their own in order to finance their pursuit of the Ghanaian talent.

The Sacrifice: Six Players on the Block

To reach the tantalising prospect of Kudus’s signature, Arsenal, under the helm of Mikel Arteta, will need to generate a substantial fee, reportedly in the vicinity of €40 million. The resources to meet this price tag may have to come from parting ways with a considerable portion of their own squad, with six players, intriguingly, making the list of potential exits.

Included in the pool of those tipped for departure are Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe, and Albert Sambi Lokonga. All four spent the previous season out on loan, offering their services to Fulham, Marseille, Nice, and Crystal Palace, respectively. The transfer window could see these temporary departures becoming permanent as Arsenal seek to finance their pursuit of Kudus.

The list extends to Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding, two players whose playing time with the Gunners was sporadic last season. The arrivals of Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber, two defensive stalwarts, have reduced their prospects for increased involvement in the squad, leaving their futures under Arteta’s reign uncertain.

Kudus: The Crown Jewel

Kudus, under contract with Ajax until 2025, represents a tantalising prospect for Arteta’s squad. His versatility as an attacker, coupled with his reputation on the international stage with Ghana, makes him a prime target. Yet Arsenal are not alone in this chase. Kudus has caught the attention of numerous clubs, with Manchester United reportedly having held long-standing interest in the player. The current uncertainty at Old Trafford, however, has put a dampener on their pursuit, providing Arsenal with a strategic advantage.

The Plan B: Martin Baturina

Arsenal, however, do not rest all hopes on Kudus. Should their pursuit of the Ghanaian international falter, their gaze shifts eastwards to Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina. The 20-year-old player has been extensively scouted by the Gunners, impressing the club management with his qualities. The Croatian club are said to be open to offers in the region of €12-17 million, offering a more financially viable option for Arsenal, even as competition for Baturina’s signature looms from Germany and Italy.

In this tumultuous transfer saga, Arsenal have shown a willingness to adapt and evolve, even if that means parting ways with their own. Whether the sacrifice will bear fruit in the form of Kudus, or indeed Baturina, only time will tell.