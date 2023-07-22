Man Utd Lining Up a Significant Offer for Serie A Striker – Report

Manchester United Make Their Move for Rasmus Hojlund

In the ongoing saga of summer transfers, the theatre of dreams finds itself drawn towards the Scandinavian star, Rasmus Hojlund. As Football Transfers reports, Manchester United are lining up a significant offer for Atalanta’s promising young asset.

The Plot Thickens in Bergamo

While the ideal scenario for Atalanta would be to hold onto Hojlund until 2024, when his market value is expected to soar, the Danish player seems to have different plans. He has made it clear to the Italian club that his aspirations are elsewhere, and the Red Devils appear to be top of his wish list.

Manchester United’s Strategy: An Eye for Talent

Under the watchful eyes of Erik ten Hag, United has been tactical in their approach to refreshing the team. Following the successful acquisition of Andre Onana from Inter, the focus has now switched to securing the signature of Hojlund. The Denmark international is a top priority for ten Hag, as he seeks to infuse youthful vigour into his squad.

At just 20, Hojlund has shown exceptional skill and potential, enough to draw the attention of one of the biggest clubs in football. A preliminary agreement has been reached between the player and the club, leaving Atalanta to await United’s formal offer.

Fresh Funds, Fresh Faces

The financial dynamics at Old Trafford have seen a positive turn recently, thanks to some strategic sales. The departure of Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest has added to the club’s coffers, and there’s an expectation of further gains with Dean Henderson’s expected move, notwithstanding his current tour in the States with the Red Devils.

Rivalry on the Horizon: Paris Saint-Germain Enter the Fray

While Manchester United appear confident in their pursuit of Hojlund, they are not the only ones with an eye on the Dane. Paris Saint-Germain has thrown their hat in the ring, adding a layer of intrigue to the transfer narrative.

The Price of Potential

The air is rife with speculations on the cost it would take to secure Hojlund’s transfer. Reports suggest figures upwards of €90million. However, sources close to the matter indicate that the deal could be reached at a more palatable €65million, given the right structuring of add-ons. A middle ground awaits discovery, setting the stage for a negotiation showdown.

Whether Manchester United can secure Hojlund’s coveted signature amidst this whirlwind of summer transfers is a storyline football enthusiasts will watch unfold with bated breath.