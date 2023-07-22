Manchester United’s Summer Exodus Continues With Another Sale

Telles Set to Leave United: An Analysis of United’s Summer Exodus

Alex Telles and the Road to Al Nassr

The dust barely settled after the climax of last season before the ripples of the summer transfer market began to impact Manchester United’s squad. Chief among these shifting sands is the imminent exit of Alex Telles, the Brazilian full-back. On the brink of a £4 million transfer to Al Nassr, a Saudi side, Telles prepares to bid adieu to the Premier League and join Cristiano Ronaldo, a former teammate, in an entirely new football landscape. The Daily Mirror has reported that the finalisation of the deal is expected within the next 48 hours.

A Story of Loans and Limited Appearances

Bought from Porto for £15.4 million in 2020, Telles’ stint at United was largely marked by temporary departures and a handful of appearances. In fact, in his two seasons wearing the Red Devils jersey, the Brazilian only took to the pitch 30 times in the Premier League before heading out on loan to Sevilla. Not being a part of United’s manager Erik ten Hag’s long-term blueprint, Telles is understood to have accepted a £150,000-a-week offer from Al Naasr, positioning himself as a significant part of the Premier League exodus to the Saudi league.

The Future of Other Red Devils

Alex Telles’ impending departure is merely the first ripple in the summer cull expected at Old Trafford. Fred, United’s dependable midfielder, now garners attention from Fulham, despite recently getting permission to join the US tour after handling a personal matter.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have their eyes set on both Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga, with United expecting £30m and £15m for the England goalkeeper and the talented winger, respectively. Eric Bailly, another figure on the periphery of United’s plans, might follow Telles’ path to Saudi Arabia after spending the season on loan, having not represented United since December 2019.

Harry Maguire, once a central figure and club captain, finds himself in uncertain waters. Following the recent decision to remove him from the captaincy, his long-term future at United remains hazy at best.

A United Future Without Telles

Telles’ absence was evident when he didn’t show up for the first full day of United’s pre-season training last weekend. Clearly not part of Ten Hag’s plans, the Dutchman now aims to utilise this shift to further bolster his funds, supplementing the small fee United will bank for offloading Telles.

In this period of change, United are not just losing players but also adding new names to their roster. Fresh from finalising deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana, United’s gaze now shifts to securing a new No.9. The buzz around Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund grows louder, and it’s no secret that the 20-year-old Danish international finds favour in Ten Hag’s eyes.