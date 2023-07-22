Arsenal vs Manchester United: US Tour Pre-Season Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United: The Pre-Season Duel in Detail

Setting the Scene: A ‘Friendly’ With an Edge

Arsenal and Manchester United, two arch-rivals of English football, are preparing to go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly in New Jersey. The term ‘friendly’, however, might be seen as a misnomer, given the fierce rivalry between these Premier League stalwarts. As the teams sharpen their axes for the upcoming season, the stakes are high, even in the supposed calm before the storm.

Previewing Arsenal: Arteta’s Experimental Gunners

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, coming off an emphatic 5-0 win against the MLS All-Stars, seems to be in fine fettle. Yet, the Gunners face a few injury concerns ahead of their clash with Manchester United. Leandro Trossard, bearing the brunt of the pre-season, looks set for a rest, while the absence of Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko due to injuries continues.

On the positive side, the midfield duo Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe have linked up with the squad and may get a runout. The game also presents Arteta with a chance to experiment with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz in midfield.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Manchester United: A Test of Fitness

The United camp, meanwhile, confront a different set of challenges. Erik ten Hag’s side has their senior players back, but how match-ready they are remains a question. With international stars having returned to training only last week, it’s improbable they’ll play more than a half. Fred’s arrival to the squad has been postponed and the freshly-signed goalkeeper Andre Onana may not be rushed into action yet.

Predicted Manchester United Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kovar; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo; Mount; Antony, Van de Beek, Amad; Sancho.

Pre-Match Prognostications: The Fitness Factor

A pre-season friendly isn’t typically about the result, but the performance and, most importantly, the fitness. And on this front, Arsenal appears to have an edge. Ten Hag’s senior stars are still acclimatising after their summer breaks, a factor that could tip the scales in Arsenal’s favour.

With Arteta able to keep his leading lights on the pitch for longer stretches, the Gunners should have an upper hand against a younger United side likely to be disrupted by frequent substitutions. However, in football, predictions remain just that – predictions. The real litmus test awaits on the pitch.

Prediction: Arsenal win