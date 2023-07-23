Aston Villa Confirm Moussa Diaby As Third Summer Signing

Aston Villa Demonstrates Ambition with Third High-Profile Summer Acquisition

Aston Villa, asserting their ambition, have unveiled Moussa Diaby as the latest addition to their squad. Following the footsteps of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, Diaby now graces the Villa Park as the third influential signing this summer.

Moussa Diaby: A Winger with a Sterling Track Record

Diaby, a skilful winger, brings with him a new depth of quality to Unai Emery’s attacking arsenal. His exceptional track record in Bundesliga has positioned him as one of the most electrifying wingers in European football.

He spent a rewarding four years with Leverkusen after signing for a considerable €15 million from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Interestingly, it was during Diaby’s time in Paris that Unai Emery was at the helm, and although Diaby didn’t make his league debut under him, Emery was cognisant of the young talent’s potential.

After a brief stint in Ligue 1, Diaby took the decision to bid adieu, and has since notched up a commendable 172 appearances for Leverkusen in various competitions. The statistical brilliance of Diaby shines through in his goal contributions since the 2019/20 season, with 49 goals to his name under the leadership of four different managers.

The Successful Chase for Diaby

Despite initial setbacks, with their first bid turned down, Aston Villa successfully negotiated an agreement with the German side this week. Aston Villa’s tenacity was put to the test as Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr also sought to bring Diaby into their ranks. Regardless of the option to enjoy a significantly heftier contract, Diaby was drawn towards the allure of the Premier League, landing into Villa’s waiting arms.

Next Steps for the French Star

All that stands between Diaby and his Villa Park debut is international clearance and the finalisation of his work visa. Once the formalities are done, he will join the rest of the Villa contingent in the United States.

Diaby’s five-year contract marks an exciting chapter for Villa, as the club continues to build a robust line-up, making a clear statement to the rest of the Premier League. With Diaby’s addition, they’re demonstrating a powerful intent of shaking up the table in the upcoming season.