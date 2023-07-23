Nigerian International Aina Joins Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Bolsters Ranks with Aina Acquisition

Aina Joins Nottingham Forest on a Year-Long Contract

Nottingham Forest has enriched their ranks, securing Nigeria’s international Ola Aina on a one-year term, following the end of his stint with Torino, a respected Serie A team. At the age of 26, Aina, who made the leap from Chelsea to Italy in 2018, marks the initial summer signing for Forest report BBC Sport.

Aina, a Crucial Addition to Forest’s Squad

Describing Aina, Steve Cooper, Forest’s head coach expressed, “He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A.” Not only does Cooper see him as a commendable player, but also an exceptional athlete, stating unequivocally, “He’ll definitely make the team stronger.”

Aina’s Return to Premier League: An Exciting Prospect

Once a temporary Premier League presence with a loan spell at Fulham during the 2020-2021 season, Aina is enthusiastic about his return. “It’s exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself,” voiced Aina.

Aina’s Football Journey: From England to Nigeria

London-born Aina, whilst representing England at the youth level, ultimately opted for Nigeria’s colours. Since his senior debut in 2017, Aina has graced the field for the Super Eagles 30 times.

Nottingham Forest are also on the brink of securing another transfer – Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.