Chelsea Eye PSG Ace Kylian Mbappé: A New Blue Horizon?

Chelsea, PSG, and the Kylian Mbappé Conundrum

The Grand Chase for Kylian Mbappé

Reports from RMC Sport suggest that the summer transfer window might hold significant surprises. Among the top contenders, English Premier League giants Chelsea and Saudi powerhouse Al-Hilal have shown keen interest in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, Kylian Mbappé.

As the rumour mill churns, whispers of Mbappé’s exclusion from PSG’s Asian tour have stirred questions. Chelsea, guided by their astute footballing acumen, have shown a clear inclination, actively gathering intelligence about the potential move. However, as things stand, no official offer is on the table.

Will Chelsea Blue be Mbappé’s New Hue?

There’s no denying that the young Frenchman is well-liked in the Premier League. Yet, the big question remains: Can Chelsea seduce Mbappé into donning the blues? It’s an ambitious prospect, considering his apparent determination to stay put until 2024. Furthermore, Mbappé’s well-publicised affection for Real Madrid poses an additional hurdle.

It’s not just Chelsea expressing interest, however. Another English club is reportedly edging closer, keen to ascertain the feasibility and terms of a potential transfer.

Al-Hilal’s Lavish Bid for Mbappé

Contrary to others’ cautious approach, Al-Hilal has gone full throttle. The Saudi club is ready to splash a jaw-dropping 400 million euros over two years to secure PSG’s highest goal-scorer.

Curiously, Al-Hilal seems to factor in that the French superstar may eventually head towards Real Madrid next year. As part of their audacious plan, they’re willing to offer PSG 200 million euros to acquire the last year of Mbappé’s contract.

However, any decision to transfer Mbappé hangs on his consent to extend his current contract, which runs until June 2024. Should he refuse an extension before July 31, PSG, left with no choice, might consider selling him.

Ultimately, the power resides with Mbappé. Despite enticing offers and concerted pursuits, the choice to remain or move will be his and his alone.