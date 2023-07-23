Fulham Set to Welcome Duo Salisu and Bassey

Fulham’s Investment in Defence: Mohammed Salisu and Calvin Bassey on the Horizon

Fulham, the prominent West London side, is on the brink of a significant defensive reinforcement, with over £30 million being set aside for the acquisition of Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu and Ajax’s Calvin Bassey. The Telegraph has brought to light these exciting developments in the English football scene.

A New Chapter for Fulham’s Backline

Fulham’s firm advance towards a pact with Southampton for Salisu exceeds the £15 million mark, indicative of the defender’s calibre. His transfer is but a handshake away, a deal that will surely rattle the English football landscape.

On another front, the Londoners are deep into negotiations for an £18 million contract with Nigeria’s international talent, Calvin Bassey, a stalwart from Ajax.

Amidst a Wave of Uncertainty

These defensive augmentations come amidst a fog of ambiguity. The futures of Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic seem undetermined, with Saudi Arabian clubs poised to seize them.

Mitrovic has expressed a desire to don the Al-Hilal jersey, and despite Fulham rebuffing two offers, the most recent one nearing £30 million, the forward’s resolve remains unbroken.

Simultaneously, Silva finds himself in Al-Ahli’s crosshairs. Telegraph Sport disclosed earlier this week that the Saudi club is ready to establish Silva amongst the world’s highest-earning coaches.

Fulham’s Resilience in the Transfer Market

Despite the whirlwind of uncertainties, Fulham’s progression in securing Salisu and Bassey exemplifies their unyielding approach to transfer strategies. A swift resolution to the ongoing turmoil would undoubtedly give their pre-season a much-needed boost.

The Craven Cottage side currently finds itself in the United States, gearing up for friendlies against Brentford, Aston Villa, and Chelsea. Mitrovic, although part of the tour, has reportedly been aggrieved by Fulham’s seeming endeavours to overprice his Saudi move.

Salisu and Bassey: Prospective Pillars of Fulham’s Defence

Salisu has showcased his prowess across 68 Premier League appearances since joining Southampton in 2020. He’s also caught the eye of Monaco, further testament to his abilities.

Meanwhile, Bassey, the Scottish Premiership victor, switched from Rangers to Ajax for a fee close to £20 million last summer. The 23-year-old has also been in Brighton’s long-term radar.

Fulham’s endeavour to secure these two talents will undoubtedly contribute to a robust defence, setting the stage for a promising season ahead.