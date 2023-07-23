Reds Revving Up: Liverpool’s Intense Summer Transfer Activity

Liverpool is prepping for a flurry of activity in the coming weeks, with a spate of significant summer transfers set to occur, as reported by Football Transfers and substantiated by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

New Faces at Anfield

Manager Jurgen Klopp has ushered Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai through the legendary Anfield doors, but word on Merseyside is there’s room for more.

Romeo Lavia: The Potential Gem in Klopp’s Crown

One prime target for the Reds is Southampton’s rising star, Romeo Lavia. The highly-rated midfielder is creating quite a stir, attracting glances from the likes of Arsenal.

The Pursuit for the Real Price

Romano reports that Liverpool’s number crunchers are trying to ascertain the true cost of prising Lavia from the south coast. Southampton, meanwhile, holds firm to a £50m price tag. But hope is not lost; Merseyside whispers suggest the real figure might be lower.

Beyond Lavia: Other Targets Lurking in the Shadows

But Lavia isn’t the only name scribbled on Klopp’s wish list.

The Ever-Persistent Mbappe Rumours

Liverpool has perennially been linked with PSG’s crown jewel, Kylian Mbappe. The mill began churning again this past Friday, as PSG left the French prodigy out of their pre-season tour squad in Japan, adding fuel to the speculation fire.

A Farewell to a Liverpool Legend

As new faces descend upon Anfield, others depart. One such beloved figure is Anfield hero Jordan Henderson, set to conclude his controversial transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq next week, following successful medicals, per Romano.