Newcastle’s £30M Offer for Saints Star Rejected

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Livramento: A Stalemate

Saints Stand Firm Over Livramento’s Future

In the swirling saga of summer transfers, Newcastle have found their ambitions checked, as per Talk Sport reports. The club’s pursuit of Tino Livramento has been stymied, with Southampton firmly dismissing their latest overture.

Livramento, the 20-year-old dynamo, has emerged as a hot property since the Saints’ drop into the Championship. Departing from Chelsea in 2021, he’s notched up 34 appearances for Southampton across all competitions. But a cruel ACL injury last April saw him participate only twice in the last season.

Newcastle’s New Chapter & Livramento’s Potential Role

Unfazed by his recent injury troubles, the Magpies have shown an intense desire to bring Livramento into the Premier League fold once again. They have reportedly tabled a substantial £30 million bid for the right-back, who has also donned England’s U21 jersey five times.

However, this falls significantly short of the Saints’ evaluation; the Championship debutants value Livramento at a hefty £50 million. It’s clear, the Saints are loath to part with their young star this summer despite their demotion.

A Newcastle in the Making: Ambitions High, Saint-Maximin Uncertain

Undeterred by the stalemate over Livramento, Newcastle have been forging ahead, building on a stellar season that saw them bagging a Champions League slot with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

A high-profile acquisition is already in the bag with Sandro Tonali’s £52 million move from AC Milan. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes is also set to join the Magpie ranks, with an agreement over a £35 million-plus fee in place.

But clouds of uncertainty hover over Allan Saint-Maximin’s future. Manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that talks are ongoing regarding his departure, amid rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia.