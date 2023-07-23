Midfielder Shares His Tottenham Vision and Thoughts on Kane

James Maddison on Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane, and His Personal Ambitions

In an insightful interview with James Maddison, the English midfielder reveals his perspective on joining Tottenham Hotspur, his relationship with Harry Kane, and his personal ambitions for his football career.

Maddison’s Drive: “I’m an Ambitious Guy”

Tottenham’s recent signing, James Maddison, carries an intense drive for success, a trait he identifies as fundamental to his journey. “I’m an ambitious guy. I always have been. I’m hungry to do well. I’m driven from within me,” he shared. This drive is critical to the midfielder’s new chapter at Tottenham Hotspur.

Aligning with Tottenham Hotspur’s Manager

A significant factor influencing Maddison’s decision to join Tottenham was his alignment with the manager’s vision. He revealed, “I felt like the manager shared the same values… the chat with the manager was brilliant and kind of mirrored the stuff that I was almost thinking.” This synergy between player and manager could be key to Tottenham Hotspur’s performance this season.

On His Versatility in the Field

One of Maddison’s strengths lies in his flexibility on the field. Having played multiple positions throughout his career, he expressed his willingness to perform wherever required, emphasising, “You name anywhere in the front line, the Midfield line up, at some point or other, I played in all of them.” His adaptability is an invaluable asset to the Spurs.

Thoughts on Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur has been the subject of much speculation. Maddison offered his perspective, stating, “Harry’s a top professional. He’s a brilliant player, a brilliant role model.” He further praised Kane as a “world-class Center forward,” adding that it was Kane’s and the club’s decision to make regarding his future.

“I’m Here to Win”

Speaking on his goals at Tottenham, Maddison stated with unwavering confidence, “I’m here to win.” Despite acknowledging the time since Tottenham last won a trophy, Maddison emphasized his belief in the team’s potential. He added, “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that we could win.”

Representing England: “The Pinnacle”

Maddison highlighted the importance of his performances at Tottenham for his international career. “I can only take care of what I do. I can control my performance, how hard I work in training, games,” he shared. Representing his country is something Maddison views as “the pinnacle” of his career.

His Experience with Tottenham Hotspur Squad

Impressed by his new teammates’ quality and high standards, Maddison noted, “The quality in the squad, the Tactical stuff, the finishing drills, the passing drills, you get a real feel for your teammates and the quality has been very high.” This statement promises a potent synergy between Maddison and his Spurs teammates.

Partnership with Yves Bissouma

Discussing potential on-field partnerships, Maddison spoke highly of Yves Bissouma, “He’s very vocal, he’s very demanding and there’s a brilliant player in there.” The budding partnership between Maddison and Bissouma could be a fascinating subplot in the coming season.

His Personal Ambitions

Despite his success, Maddison maintains a humble approach, “I’ll just keep doing what I do best and what’s got me into this position now.” A testament to his humility and steadfast determination to succeed.

A Piece of Advice to Young Aspiring Players

Ending on a note of advice to young aspiring footballers, Maddison stressed the importance of practice, “Just be relentless and keep practising constantly and be obsessed with it.” His words serve as a beacon of guidance for young talents.

James Maddison’s insightful interview promises exciting times for Tottenham Hotspur fans. His drive, adaptability, and alignment with the manager’s vision could play an instrumental role in the club’s success this season.