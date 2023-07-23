Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United’s Unwavering Captain

The Unaltered Captain

Manchester United’s midfield maestro, Bruno Fernandes, who recently adorned the captain’s armband, maintains a staunch resolution to remain unaltered. Standing in the eye of the storm, Fernandes remained unswayed and promised to stick to his course despite the unsettling waves of criticism reveal BBC Sport.

The first taste of his captaincy was a triumphant preseason face-off with Arsenal. Nevertheless, it was his audacious performance on the pitch and unwavering grit during the crushing 7-0 defeat against Liverpool that etched him in the hearts of fans. Even the stinging criticism from former United captain Gary Neville, labelling Fernandes “a disgrace” for his impassioned display, hasn’t triggered a second thought in him.

“The manager liked my discipline and passion and everything I give,” stated Fernandes, making clear his intent and confidence.

Standing Tall in Adversity

Fernandes’ sizzling passion did not escape the watchful eyes of Erik ten Hag, who defended his seemingly petulant behaviour in the face of the Liverpool debacle. Fernandes gratefully acknowledged this support, expressing that he felt indebted to the Dutch manager.

Yet, he refuses to mellow his spirited persona. “I don’t see why I should change. You have to be as natural as you can,” Fernandes firmly declared.

The Unexpected Mantle

The responsibility of leading the Red Devils as captain was an unexpected gift for Fernandes. “My feeling was that I would like it to be me, but I didn’t hear anything,” Fernandes remarked. “The manager wanted to tell the team together.”

Ever since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Manchester United has been chasing its former glory, striving to secure the Premier League title and the Champions League.

The Future Aspirations

“Manchester United has to fight for everything,” Fernandes affirmed, reflecting the undying spirit of the club. He added, “This club deserves that.”

Recognising the lack of a seasoned forward in the wake of injury issues faced by Anthony Martial and the departure of Wout Weghorst, he stressed the urgent need to strengthen the squad. “The club knows and the manager knows we need more people in that position,” Fernandes said.

The passion of Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, not only steers his individual performances but also leads the club towards future victories.