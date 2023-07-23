Out-of-Favour Midfielder Eyes Regular Football Elsewhere

Nikola Vlasic Exit Looms as West Ham Wait on Suitable Offer

As the summer transfer season continues, the winds of change are blowing at the London Stadium, home to West Ham United. A notable figure caught in the swirling currents is Croatian international Nikola Vlasic, who, according to Football Insider, is likely to part ways with the Hammers.

Vlasic: A London Stadium Outcast

The midfielder, a known figure in the Premier League, has reportedly not been included in any of West Ham’s pre-season games, strengthening the rumours of his imminent departure from the club.

The 25-year-old footballer finds himself in a state of limbo as he contemplates his future, away from the Irons. One thing, however, is clear. Vlasic is eager to step back into regular first-team football, a desire not easily met at West Ham at the moment.

Torino’s Struggle to Seal the Deal

Despite their keen interest in the Croatian international, Italian outfit Torino are struggling to agree on a suitable fee to sign Vlasic on a permanent deal. Having had a respectable loan spell at Torino last term, Vlasic could potentially find his desired regular football at the Italian club.

However, the option to buy him at the end of his loan tenure has now expired, adding another layer of complexity to his transfer saga.

From Premier League to Serie A

Vlasic’s stint with West Ham has been anything but smooth. After an initial £25.7million deal in 2021 saw him don the claret and blue, the player found himself out of favour with manager David Moyes, following a less-than-stellar start at the East London club.

Despite a poor first season in London, which saw him netting just one goal in 36 appearances, Vlasic’s loan spell at the Serie A side was considerably more successful. During his season-long loan in 2022, he managed to bag five goals and eight assists in 37 appearances.

A Game of Patience for the Hammers

Despite the buzz surrounding Vlasic’s possible exit, West Ham are yet to pull the trigger. Instead, they’re playing a game of patience, waiting for a suitable offer to arrive for the Croatian, be it from Torino or elsewhere.

Given that his contract at the London Stadium runs until June 2026, the Hammers aren’t in a rush to offload the player unless the offer on the table is fitting.

Reinforcements Needed at the London Stadium

The impending departure of Vlasic comes at a time when West Ham is yet to make a summer signing. In the wake of receiving a British-record fee for their captain Declan Rice, the club is actively eyeing several reinforcements to bolster their squad.

While it’s still uncertain where the road will lead Vlasic, the coming weeks promise to bring more clarity to his situation. As West Ham prepare for the upcoming Premier League season, the focus will certainly be on building a robust squad capable of taking on the challenges ahead.