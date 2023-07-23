Brighton’s De Zerbi Sparks Debate Over Potential Player Swap

Seagulls’ Boss Roberto De Zerbi on Potential Player Swap

As reported by Talksport, Brighton’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has alluded to a possible swap deal involving Levi Colwill to aid Chelsea in securing the services of Moises Caicedo. However, the Italian’s remarks have left fans somewhat perplexed, expressing a desire to have both players represent Brighton next season.

Colwill’s Exemplary Stint at Brighton

Colwill has made his way back to Chelsea after a stellar loan spell at Brighton, leaving quite a significant impression. Such was his impact on the south coast, that Talksport reported earlier this month that Brighton was exploring the possibility of sealing a permanent deal for the young centre-back.

Despite this, Chelsea intend to retain the talented defender, offering him a new long-term contract. Adding to the complexity, the Blues have also shown interest in Brighton’s midfield dynamo, Moises Caicedo, but have yet to meet his £100 million price tag.

De Zerbi’s Puzzle

In the midst of ongoing negotiations between the two clubs, De Zerbi seems to have a solution. The Brighton boss, in a press meet prior to their Premier League Summer Series friendly remarked, “There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, but also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap].”

However, De Zerbi added fuel to the fire of confusion by stating, “I would like to play with Caicedo and Colwill together but at the moment I can only speak about Caicedo as Colwill is not one of my players.” This seemingly contradictory statement led to confusion among fans, with one Twitter user questioning, “How does that make any sense…”

Others chimed in, with one commenting, “How the hell would that work? We offer Colwill to get Caicedo. So how the f*** would they play together?” A third fan quipped, “Then he should come to be an assistant coach at Chelsea to play with them together.”

Uncertainty over Colwill’s and Caicedo’s Future

With Chelsea eager to acquire Caicedo to join Enzo Fernandez in midfield, the summer transfer saga is heating up. Simultaneously, due to Wesley Fofana’s anticipated long absence following an ACL surgery, Colwill has become an even more valuable prospect for Chelsea.

As Chelsea and Brighton gear up for a pre-season face-off in Philadelphia, fans will be keen to see how the scenario unfolds. While Colwill might be given an opportunity to shine for the Blues, De Zerbi disclosed that Caicedo will be sitting this one out, having only just resumed training.

While the manager’s comments have sparked more questions than answers, one thing is for sure: The futures of Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo are subjects of significant speculation, adding an intriguing subplot to the upcoming Premier League season.