Liverpool Midfield Duo Close to Saudi Moves

Henderson and Fabinho Poised for Saudi Pro League Adventure

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Fabinho on the brink of fresh chapter away from Merseyside

Henderson Bids Farewell to Anfield

The echoes of the Liverpool faithful singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ might still linger in Jordan Henderson’s ears, but the captain’s ship is about to set sail towards a new horizon. A £12m agreement for his transfer to Al Ettifaq, a team from the Saudi Pro League, has reportedly been reached. 90Min report, the England international’s 12-year tenure at Anfield is nearing its sunset.

Steven Gerrard, a familiar face and ex-teammate at Liverpool, has played a significant role in luring Henderson to Dammidam. The 33-year-old is set to join Gerrard’s team at their pre-season camp in Croatia after having completed his medical examinations. The only remaining hurdles to cross before he permanently relocates to the Middle East are some minor paperwork formalities.

Merseyside’s Midfield Shuffle

The departure of the stalwart has necessitated Liverpool’s midfield to adapt and evolve in a shorter time frame. Consequently, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been brought on board to reinforce the Reds’ midfield.

The winds of change, however, are blowing stronger than expected, bringing with them another surprise. Fabinho, the tenacious Brazilian midfielder, is also preparing to bid goodbye to Anfield. With a recent medical clearance, he is gearing up to join Saudi Pro League champions, Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad’s impressive summer signings already boast the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. The £40m deal for Fabinho, sanctioned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Pro League, further embellishes their summer coup. It is understood, as per 90Min, that the defensive midfielder is making his way to Al Ittihad with all financial complexities ironed out.

Klopp Stays Optimistic Amid Squad Shake-Up

Despite the imminent departure of these two fundamental members of his squad, Liverpool’s gaffer, Jurgen Klopp, remains sanguine about the future. He believes the Reds will field a competitive team when the new season rolls around.

“My main focus and my main energy has to go into the training sessions, that’s what I do,” Klopp stated on Liverpool’s official club podcast. “The time left and right of the sessions then I can try and sort other stuff, and that’s what we are doing.”

He further hinted towards potential activity in the transfer market. “Still around three to four weeks until the first game of the season, a few things have to happen until then. Definitely. Transfer market-wise as well, that’s clear now.”

With his reassuring words, he ended by saying, “It will happen, and we will have a good team.” As fans brace themselves for a new era, Liverpool looks set to turn a new leaf in its illustrious history.