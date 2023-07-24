Fulham Make Move for Premier League Forward

Fulham Secures Jimenez Signing from Wolves

The hallowed grounds of Craven Cottage are all set to welcome a new face as Fulham secures the signing of Raul Jimenez from Wolves. The Mexican frontman, boasting a record of 57 goals in 166 appearances, is due to undergo his medical on Monday before the deal, reportedly worth £5.5m, is finalised.

Jimenez’s five-year tenure with the Wolves, which began with a loan in 2018, has been remarkable. An impressive scoring record was blighted only by a horrific fractured skull injury in late 2020. Since the unfortunate incident at Arsenal, the goal count has dwindled, totting up to just 15. Now, it’s time for the 32-year-old to don the white and black of Fulham.

The Implications for Mitrovic

The arrival of Jimenez could pave the way for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure, according to Sky Sports News reporter, Paul Gilmour. Mitrovic is believed to be yearning for a move to Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian side showing significant interest in the Serbian striker.

Trouble seems to be brewing at Fulham as Mitrovic’s high valuation has caused a rift between him and the club. He reportedly stated that he would not play for Fulham again after the club demanded an eye-watering £52m for his services.

Whilst Mitrovic initially considered missing the pre-season tour of America, intervention from his agent, Pini Zahavi, and PFA representatives ensured his participation. However, Mitrovic’s frustration over his perceived overvaluation has not subsided, with his agent pleading with Tony Khan to revise the price tag down to a more reasonable range of £35m – £45m.

Silva’s Rebuffed Offer

Marco Silva, the Fulham head coach, has been approached by Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. The Portuguese was reportedly offered a staggering £40m two-year deal. Nevertheless, Silva demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the Cottagers, choosing to focus on his role at Fulham.

Silva’s public confirmation of the offer arrived ahead of the Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford. He affirmed his loyalty to the Fulham project, saying, “I answered for my club and I will not talk about this situation. I’ve shown my commitment to this football club. My commitment to the football club is total.”

Amidst the turmoil of potential departures and rival offers, the signing of Raul Jimenez stands as a beacon of optimism for Fulham. As we look ahead, Jimenez’s record and passion for the beautiful game will surely be an asset to Fulham as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season.