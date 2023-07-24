Newcastle United Snap Up Harvey Barnes Amid Summer Signings

Newcastle United have confirmed the acquisition of the spry winger, Harvey Barnes. Though financials remain undisclosed, the thrill surrounding Barnes’ transfer is uncontainable.

Barnes: A New Feather in Newcastle’s Cap

Aged 25, Barnes has put pen to paper for a five-year contract, thus marking his allegiance to the Magpies. This announcement follows the club’s impressive signing of Yankuba Minteh and the Italian wizard in the midfield, Sandro Tonali.

The promising winger arrives from Leicester City, an academy which polished his raw talent and made him the star player he is today. Throughout his tenure with the Foxes, Barnes wore his jersey for an impressive 187 first team appearances, hoisting the prestigious FA Cup and also earning caps at the senior international level for England.

While last season witnessed Leicester City’s relegation, Barnes wasn’t one to get bogged down. Instead, he delivered the finest Premier League performance of his career, finding the net a whopping 13 times to cement his position as the top scorer of his club.

Barnes’ Rendezvous with Newcastle

Barnes couldn’t hide his excitement and shared his thoughts, saying, “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this, it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Eddie Howe’s Take on Barnes’ Arrival

The man at the helm of Newcastle United, Eddie Howe, couldn’t resist expressing his enthusiasm about the new addition. He stated, “Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United. He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions. He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

The addition of Barnes to Newcastle’s roster promises a riveting season ahead, filled with high-paced action and unforgettable moments. With Barnes at the forefront, the Toon army looks all set to storm the pitch.