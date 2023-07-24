Chelsea Bolsters Bid for Palace’s Rising Star: Michael Olise

In the cut-throat world of football transfers, Chelsea seem determined to not just match but outdo competitors for Crystal Palace’s wonderkid, Michael Olise. In an unconventional move, Chelsea have reportedly put forward a staggering £39m for the prodigious talent, outpacing his £35m release clause, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues’ Audacious Play for Olise

In a surprising twist, the Blues’ interest in the French U21 winger takes shape in a tantalising offer that outshines the player’s release clause. This calculated move is a testament to Chelsea’s commitment to secure Olise’s signature, beating off competition from the likes of Manchester City.

RMC Sport in France reports that the young star is quite taken with the project brewing at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino, known for his astute eye for young talent, has reportedly reached out to Olise. Notably, it seems Olise is set to grace the Bridge, given the deal sees the light of day.

Crystal Palace’s Unyielding Stand

Crystal Palace remain firm in its attempt to retain the prodigy, resisting any negotiations that might result in his departure. Given Roy Hodgson’s unwavering reluctance to entertain negotiations, Pochettino’s camp may need to trigger the release clause.

The unexpected bid from Chelsea, above the stipulated buyout clause, could tip the scales in their favour, especially when competing against the likes of Pep Guardiola’s City, also vying for the young star’s attention.

Olise: The Coveted Jewel

Since his £8m move from Reading, Olise has spent two fruitful years at Selhurst Park. His contract, valid until 2026, has piqued the interest of clubs not just across the Premier League, but also from the broader European diaspora, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Crystal Palace had previously attempted to secure Olise’s future by offering a new contract earlier this year. However, the lure of the Bridge project seems to have stirred the 21-year-old.

Standout Performances and a Setback

Last season was nothing short of impressive for Olise. The winger’s stint at Palace saw him make 37 Premier League appearances, delivering two goals and setting up 11 more.

His prowess on the field also extended to France’s U21 European Championship side, where he played a key role. However, a grade three hamstring tear in a win against Norway put a dampener on his run and might see him side-lined at the onset of the upcoming season.

As if Palace weren’t facing enough upheaval, Wilfried Zaha, the club’s leading goal scorer, is reportedly in talks for an £8m-a-year contract with Galatasaray, potentially leaving the club on a free transfer.

Chelsea’s Bold Strategy

Chelsea’s audacious approach to securing Olise, promising more than his release clause, is a clear marker of the young player’s burgeoning talent. But will this bold play pay off? Only time will tell.