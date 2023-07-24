The footballing world was united in concern after an unsettling incident involving former West Ham shot-stopper, Shaka Hislop, who’s since been reported to be recovering.

The Californian Swoon

According to BBC Sport, the 54-year-old icon of the Hammers, fainted live on air during Sunday’s exhibition game featuring footballing giants, Real Madrid and AC Milan. The scene unfolded in California’s Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where the temperatures soared to 30 degrees Celsius. Hislop, acting as analyst for US broadcaster ESPN, stumbled and pitched forward, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Companion Presenter’s Revelation

Dan Thomas, sharing the stage with Hislop, acted promptly, calling for help as the channel shifted gears to a commercial break. “He’s conscious. He’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all,” Thomas revealed at half-time, his relief palpable. “He’s apologised profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”

Pre-Season Worries and Celebrations

It is still unclear whether the Californian heat contributed to Hislop’s alarming episode. Hislop, having guarded West Ham’s net for 121 games in two different spells, commands a significant presence in the club’s rich tapestry. The former custodian, who also earned 26 caps for Trinidad and Tobago, remains a popular figure within the football community.

Meanwhile, Madrid fans had something to celebrate as England’s starlet, Jude Bellingham, made a promising debut, helping Madrid stage a comeback from 2-0 down to snatch a thrilling 3-2 victory.