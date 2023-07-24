Kane’s Spurs Ultimatum Sparks Renewed Hope for United

Kane’s Tottenham Tenure: To Stay or Not to Stay?

In the heart of North London, a weighty ultimatum hangs over the head of Harry Kane – sign a new contract or face the inevitable exodus reveal The Mirror. That’s the predicament laid bare by Tottenham’s brass, the owner Joe Lewis, making it crystal clear to chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs’ Stance: A Contract or a Transfer?

Lewis isn’t prepared to let Kane saunter out the exit door at the expiry of his contract next summer, sans compensation. The directive to Levy? Kane either commits his future to the Lilywhites via a contract extension or is placed on the bustling summer transfer market. This unexpected pivot in what’s undoubtedly the premier narrative of this transfer window has rekindled Manchester United’s interest, and perhaps more intriguingly, raised the pulses in the boardrooms of Bayern Munich.

Spurs, for their part, are more than prepared to pull out the financial stops to retain their talisman, with the offer of an eye-watering £400,000-per-week new deal on the table – a figure the deep pockets at Old Trafford could feasibly match, should the need arise. United had previously hung up their boots on their pursuit of Kane, owing to the formidable £110 million price tag attached to the England captain.

United’s and Bayern’s Interest Reignited?

Now, with Kane entering the twilight of his contract, United’s valuation of the ace forward sits closer to £70 million – a price tag that Spurs may have to grudgingly accept. The Old Trafford outfit keep their eyes trained on the situation, fully aware that Lewis’s ultimatum might catalyse a depreciation in Kane’s market value, if Spurs feel compelled to sell.

German giants Bayern Munich are also staking their claim in this high-stakes poker game, their determination underscored by two rebuffed bids – the latest flirting with the £70m mark. Meanwhile, Kane harbours his ambition to outstrip Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals. Currently tallying 213, the record could potentially be his, assuming he stays on English soil.

New Spurs Boss Weighs in on Kane’s Conundrum

Ange Postecoglou, the new steward at the Spurs helm, has been diplomatic about his marquee striker’s circumstances, dismissing an odd moment when a reporter brandished a Bayern shirt emblazoned with ‘Kane 9’. Postecoglou, fresh off the plane this month, expressed that no guarantees about Kane’s future had been proffered.

In his own words, the Australian gaffer clarified, “I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any assurances. What I know right now is that Harry is part of this squad and he’s looking forward to coming back to training.” Postecoglou remained steadfast in his belief that every player should be treated equally, concluding, “Harry has already entrenched himself in the history of this football club. He’s one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved.”