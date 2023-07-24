Puppy Love Puts Pause on Fabinho’s £40m Al-Ittihad Transfer

Fabinho: The Tale of an Unusual Transfer Stall

The Liverpool midfield maestro, Fabinho, is reportedly embarking on an intriguing transfer odyssey. While the pull of Arabian riches often proves irresistible for Premier League talents, Fabinho’s transfer tale comes with a unique twist. His move to the Middle Eastern shores is reportedly on a temporary hold, thrown into chaos by the breeds of his beloved dogs.

Liverpool’s Midfield Metamorphosis

Liverpool are currently undergoing a significant midfield transformation under the seasoned stewardship of Jurgen Klopp. Klopp, with his tactical ingenuity honed during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, has waved goodbye to stalwarts Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner. Creating a vacuum, these departures were swiftly followed by the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, Saudi interest in key players such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has forced Liverpool’s hand to delve into the transfer market for reinforcements. Still, as reported by The Daily Express, Fabinho’s departure is hanging in the balance.

Furry Friends at the Heart of Fabinho’s Transfer Holdup

An unexpected twist in the transfer saga has seen Fabinho seeking ‘further clarity’ over whether his two French bulldogs will be allowed to accompany him on his £40 million journey to Al-Ittihad. The former Monaco star’s prospective move is being delayed, as he demands reassurances for his four-legged family members.

Saudi Arabia’s ban on ‘dangerous and aggressive dogs’ includes certain breeds such as Rottweilers and Pit Bulls. Fears are now rising that French bulldogs may be included in this category. An unverified document shared on Twitter, titled ‘Bringing pets to Saudi Arabia’, adds further confusion to the matter. It states that dogs can only gain entry if they are intended for hunting, employed as guard dogs, or service dogs for the visually impaired.

With pictures of Fabinho’s cuddly canines sporting Christmas jumpers making the rounds on social media, it’s hard to imagine the footballer arguing they serve a purpose other than being treasured pets. Fabinho’s resolve to ensure his entire family’s relocation means his contract with Al-Ittihad remains unsigned until his queries are definitively answered.

Al-Ittihad’s Premier League Pursuit

Managed by Nuno Espirito Santos, Al-Ittihad have been one of the most active teams in the Saudi Pro League’s recent transfer window. Jota, formerly of Celtic, joined their ranks, along with ex-Chelsea dynamo N’Golo Kante and Real Madrid stalwart Karim Benzema, both procured as free agents earlier this summer. Fabinho, should he resolve his canine conundrum, will no doubt bolster an already star-studded midfield.