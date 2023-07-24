Atalanta Striker Only Has Eyes For Man Utd

Atalanta’s Bright Talent, Rasmus Hojlund, Keen on Man Utd Switch

Known for his prowess on the pitch and likened to Erling Haaland’s style, Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta and Denmark is the latest target in Man Utd’s crosshairs. His move to Old Trafford is eagerly anticipated by the young Danish striker who, by the end of this month, hopes to don the Man Utd shirt.

Negotiations between Man Utd and Atalanta are in full swing, with personal terms agreed with the eager Hojlund. As reported by Graeme Bailey of Team Talk, the player, who scored a remarkable 27 goals in 87 club appearances and a notable 10 in 34 outings for Atalanta last season, is somewhat ‘impatient’ as his current club seeks a deal exceeding £60m for their investment of less than £20m just last summer.

Top Striking Target

Hojlund’s exceptional skill set and potential has led Man Utd to make him their prime striking target. Man Utd’s gaffer, Erik Ten Hag, is vocal about having the striker in his ranks before the Premier League season kick-off on August 12.

Despite the deal not being imminent, optimism fills the air at United’s camp, with a high level of confidence that an agreement will be reached. Even though several reports suggest the Red Devils turning to alternative targets, the belief remains steadfast that Hojlund will soon be part of their arsenal.

One Team in Mind: Man Utd

The 20-year-old Hojlund, a stellar talent in European football with six goals in six games for Denmark, has drawn interest from the likes of PSG and Juventus. However, sources reveal his sights are firmly set on one destination: Manchester United.

Their Premier League season will commence with a home game against Wolves on Monday, August 14.

As eager fans anticipate a thrilling season, Hojlund’s determination to join the illustrious club only adds to the excitement. Whether the promising Dane will make Old Trafford his new footballing home remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, his inclusion will certainly add firepower to United’s attacking line-up.