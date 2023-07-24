Chelsea Unwanted Pair Still Targeted By Saudi Clubs

Chelsea’s Saudi Sojourn: Ziyech and Lukaku in Crosshairs

Parting Ways with Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea’s versatile winger, finds himself excluded from the club’s pre-season American jaunt, marking the next chapter of his Stamford Bridge saga. At 30, he’s been handed the cold shoulder from the club’s new management led by Mauricio Pochettino, instigating his search for a fresh start elsewhere.

In a twist of fate, the Moroccan’s hopes of gracing the Parc des Princes with Paris Saint-Germain were thwarted due to a botched transfer deal last January. A blend of administrative errors, including alleged miscommunication from Chelsea’s end, led to an unfortunate series of events, with the club reportedly sending erroneous paperwork on three separate occasions.

Following the Parisian disappointment, Ziyech attempted to align his fortunes with those of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. However, like his prior attempt, this arrangement too failed to transpire.

New Horizons in the Pro League?

Now, courtesy of the diligent work of Team Talk, it has been reported that Chelsea’s management are reviving their conversations with Saudi Pro League representatives. The Middle Eastern league, under the watchful eye of ex-Chelsea director Michael Emenalo, has a vested interest in Ziyech. Al Nassr, despite the botched transfer earlier, remains steadfast in its pursuit of the winger.

Ziyech might not be the lone Chelsea man bound for Saudi Arabia, as the Pro League shows a keen appetite for acquiring Chelsea’s sidelined talent.

Lukaku: A Saudi Proposition?

Romelu Lukaku is also caught in the Saudi radar. Following a foiled permanent move back to Inter Milan, Lukaku is seen as a prime target for a transfer to Saudi Arabia. However, the Belgian striker is seemingly undecided about this potential switch, harbouring desires of sustaining his career in the European leagues.

Emenalo, though, remains bullish about his chances of convincing Lukaku.

The Unravelling of Chelsea’s Roster

If both Ziyech and Lukaku depart, they’ll be joining an unprecedented line of senior players exiting Stamford Bridge. It’s a staggering exodus, swelling to 13 names. High profile players including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have already sought out fresh starts in recent weeks.

However, as the saying goes, “one man’s loss is another man’s gain”. Only time will tell how the restructuring impacts Chelsea and how these players will mould their careers in fresh pastures. The spectre of Saudi Arabia continues to loom large over Stamford Bridge as the club navigates these turbulent waters.