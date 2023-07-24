West Ham Close In On Mexican Midfielder

A £40m Symphony at the London Stadium: The Potential Signing of Alvarez

Picture the London Stadium filled to capacity, ready to welcome a new name to its roster – none other than Ajax’s own star performer, Edson Alvarez. Sources closely tied to this unfolding drama revealed to Football Insider that West Ham are primed to invest £35-40 million to bring this maestro from Amsterdam to East London.

Alvarez: The Chosen One

As the curtains fell on the Declan Rice era at the London Stadium, a new protagonist is being sought after. The spotlight is shining brightly on Alvarez. West Ham are in conversation with the player’s entourage, and there’s a keen interest from the 25-year-old to showcase his football prowess in the Premier League.

Competition for the Signature

There’s a saying that goes, “When something is that good, everyone wants a piece”. This is also true in the case of Alvarez. While West Ham are in the driver’s seat, there is no lack of interested parties. Borussia Dortmund once took an interest in our protagonist, and while initial discussions didn’t lead to a completed deal, the summer window’s finale could see a potential revival.

Replacing Rice with a Mexican Symphony

David Moyes is on a mission. Replacing his ex-captain Rice, who recently completed his record-breaking move to Arsenal, is no easy task. The Hammers are looking for a performer who could create ripples throughout the Premier League. And Alvarez, with his four goals and three assists in his last 44 appearances for Ajax, looks like the perfect fit.

Two World Cups and a Dream Move

Alvarez, who has represented Mexico in two World Cups, is potentially two years away from completing his current contract, which was renewed in October 2021. His career has seen him make 260 appearances between Ajax and Club America. Now, the Premier League dream seems within reach with a potential move to West Ham.

The Irons’ Midfield Targets

The Hammers aren’t just looking to seal one deal this summer. They’re orchestrating a symphony of signings. Aside from Alvarez, Football Insider has mentioned that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is on the Irons’ radar. While an initial verbal offer was turned down, West Ham are expected to make a formal move soon.

With the summer transfer window heating up, we’re all excited to see how these developments will alter the Premier League landscape. Will Alvarez add his Mexican symphony to the East London cacophony? We’ll soon find out.