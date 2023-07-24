Wolves Preseason Hints at Podence Future

On The Move: Wolves’ Podence & Giles In the Transfer Spotlight

A Stir in The Pack

Whilst the majority of Wolves’ pack retreat to Portugal for warm-weather training, Daniel Podence, the 27-year-old winger, and Ryan Giles, the promising defender, have been left facing uncertain futures, according to reports from the Daily Mail. These ripples in the Wolves’ camp come amidst renewed interest from other clubs and contractual situations, providing a sharp plot twist ahead of the upcoming season.

Unsettled Future for Podence

Podence, the Portuguese wizard of Molineux, finds himself amidst swirling speculations after missing the flight to Algarve, Portugal, for Julen Lopetegui’s planned training camp. Instead, he’s chosen to maintain his routine at their Compton Park training ground. With his contract set to run out in 2024, questions over his future with the club are popping up all over the place.

Since his £19m transfer from Olympiacos in 2020, Podence has etched his name into the team sheet, making 105 appearances, scoring 16 goals and being a pivotal player in 32 of their 38 Premier League games last season alone. However, off-pitch controversies, such as the spitting allegation by the FA, which was later declared ‘not proven,’ have been unwelcome distractions for the club.

Giles: Luton’s Radar and Lopetegui’s Dilemma

Whilst Podence’s future becomes murkier, Ryan Giles finds himself attracting attention, with Luton being the potential suitors. The Hatters, eager to snap up the defender, are reportedly ready to put £5m on the table to make it happen. Even though Middlesbrough have shown interest too, Luton’s edge comes from their manager Rob Edwards, who’s no stranger to the Wolves setup and the young defender.

Giles, unlike Podence, did join the team for their Portugal training camp. Yet, his future remains a question mark. Despite only one senior appearance for Lopetegui’s team, Giles has been impressing other Championship teams during his loan spells at Cardiff, Blackburn, and Rotherham. He proved his value last season, assisting 11 times in 43 Championship games for Boro. His contract, set to run till 2025, puts the ball firmly in Lopetegui’s court, who must decide if Giles fits in the plan for the upcoming season.

Wolves Transfer Window Actions

Not all news from Molineux this transfer window has been about departures. Wolves have welcomed back Matt Doherty, who has returned from Atletico Madrid after his contract expired. Moreover, they are reportedly in talks with West Ham over a possible £2.5m transfer for Aaron Cresswell.

The denouement of the Podence and Giles storylines remains unknown. Yet, it’s clear that this transfer window season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Wolves, with fans eagerly waiting for the dust to settle and the next chapter to begin.