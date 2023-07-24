Everton Set to Snap Up Almeria Prodigy

Inside Look: Everton’s Drive for Toure

Everton’s relentless pursuit of striking talent could see them welcoming Almeria’s El Bilal Toure to their ranks, setting the stage for a seismic shift in the Premier League landscape.

Late-night talks with the promising Almeria forward are moving Everton ever closer to their third signing of the summer. Atalanta, however, still lurk in the wings, vying for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Toure now stands on the precipice, contemplating Everton’s proposition – a loan move with an option to make it permanent. With the wheels in motion, a final decision from the young forward is expected in the coming hours.

Nearing the Finish Line, Yet Not Quite There

Despite the advanced stage of negotiations, the Toffees are keeping their anticipation in check. The deal to bring Toure to Goodison Park is far from sealed. If successful, he would follow in the footsteps of Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma.

Summer Reinforcements for the Toffees

Danjuma’s arrival, following a season-long loan from Villarreal, adds a new layer of versatility to the squad. A change of heart saw him reject Tottenham’s overtures in favour of a move to Merseyside, a decision that has surely ruffled some feathers in North London.

Ashley Young, too, has penned a one-year deal after leaving Aston Villa on a free transfer, finding a new home under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Rising Star: El Bilal Toure

Toure, under contract at Almeria until 2028, has made waves in the Spanish league following his move from Stade Reims last year. The Mali international’s debut season saw him appear in 22 games across all competitions, making the starting lineup 15 times.

Despite enduring a spell on the sidelines due to a muscle injury, Toure still managed to make a significant contribution to his side, notching up seven goals and two assists in La Liga.

The Toffees’ Striking Conundrum

Toure’s potential signing could provide a much-needed boost to Everton’s attack, particularly with current options Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay proving inconsistent. Persistent injuries have hampered Calvert-Lewin, while Maupay has struggled to leave his mark.