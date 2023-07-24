Palace Wingers’ Departure Disappointing For Premier League

‘For many years Palace let Zaha down’, Turkey’s gain is the Premier League’s loss

The Premier League presents itself as the top league in the world, where the best players play their football. And in many ways that is true.

Right now, there’s no argument to be made against the Premier League as the top league going because frankly, nobody outside of the Saudi Pro League has the money to compete with them.

Star Power and Talent Evolution

It is a league of star names and burgeoning talent. While the top-level quality of the football being played has been better in the past, there is little doubt that the league has never had such an incredible amount of talent in its ranks.

With teams getting smarter in how they identify and develop talent, the age of the footballing dinosaur and agricultural long-ball football is over. There are no more cloggers, not a Vinnie Jones or Richard Shawcroft in sight. This is the age of the technically gifted player.

Crystal Palace’s Transformation

One club who have modernized massively in terms of how they recruit and how they play is Crystal Palace. Having once been a haven for the likes of Bruce, Warnock, Pulis, and Allardyce, and their brand of football, Palace have evolved into one of the most enjoyable teams in the league to watch.

Signings like Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Cheick Doucoure have been key factors in that, but someone who’s been at the club much longer was the real catalyst.

Galatasaray have got their man! Wilfried Zaha signs a three year deal ✍️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/FMUT4ryyew — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 24, 2023

Wilfried Zaha’s Impact

Wilfried Zaha is the greatest player in the history of Crystal Palace Football Club, a player who had the talent to play for any club in the land. Zaha has always been noted as a player of extraordinary individual ability, but in the last three years, he has developed and improved massively in terms of team play.

For the past three seasons, he has finally delivered on his promise, performing at a consistently high level and providing a guiding hand for players like Eze and Olise, players of the quality Zaha deserved to be surrounded by.

For many years Palace let him down, forcing him to carry players that had no business playing in a team with him. But as they began to get things right, it had a huge impact on his own performance and he finally began to put it all together. The frustration and petulance, the inconsistency, the ignoring of better-positioned teams, all of it went away. Zaha began to work within the confines of a team for the first time, and he thrived while elevating those around him.

The Next Chapter for Zaha

Unfortunately, the Wilf Zaha era at Palace is over, for now at least. Unable to agree on a new contract, and seemingly in search of a new challenge, Zaha has left the Eagles after his contract expired and is now a free agent.

A player of his talent, and versatility, should have been attracting offers from other Premier League clubs but for some reason, it appears that none were forthcoming and it looks like he will be taking his talents to Istanbul to play for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Premier League’s Missed Opportunity

Turkey’s gain will very much be the Premier League’s loss, as the “best league in the world” is losing one of its most entertaining players in his prime to a league that, at best, ranks as the 7th best in Europe. There were no Premier League clubs who could have used him? None of the big six had use for him in their squads? Newcastle, Aston Villa or West Ham couldn’t have used Wilf Zaha on their left wings? Really?