Aleksandar Mitrovic Transfer Saga: Fulham Poised for Record Sale

Fulham Braced for Mitrovic Departure as Al-Hilal’s £50M Pursuit Intensifies

A reliable source in the footballing sphere has hinted at Fulham’s growing acceptance of losing their prime asset, Aleksandar Mitrovic, to Al-Hilal in the upcoming weeks. Despite turning down the Saudi Pro League team’s initial two bids, it appears the Cottagers might be swaying towards acceptance as a mammoth offer of around £50 million is anticipated.

Mitrovic Unsettled as Potential Move to Saudi Pro League Brews

Mitrovic, despite being a part of Fulham’s pre-season tour of the United States, is seemingly on the periphery. His training regime, solo in nature, is reportedly fuelling speculation of an imminent move. This uncertainty is coupled with the striker’s blatant intent of facilitating a move away from Craven Cottage.

Stirring the Fulham Hierarchy – Mitrovic’s Plea for a Transfer

Sky Sports reported (14 July) that the Serbian international has personally reached out to Fulham chief Tony Khan, urging him to consider the summer bid. Fulham’s inclination to drive a hard bargain and maximise Mitrovic’s market value is comprehensible, but the player’s clear aspirations for a move might influence their decision.

If the £50 million offer materialises, it would be a historic moment for both Al-Hilal and Fulham. The Saudi club would be making their highest ever payment for a player, and Fulham, in turn, would receive a club-record sale fee.

A Look Back: Mitrovic’s Fulham Tenure Packed with Goals and Impact

Mitrovic, since joining the west London outfit from Newcastle in 2018 (initially on loan before a permanent switch for a reported £27 million), has been nothing short of phenomenal. His impressive record of 111 goals in 205 outings, along with 22 assists, underscores his invaluable contribution. Even in the last season, Mitrovic’s 15 goals played a crucial role in Fulham’s mid-table Premier League finish under Marco Silva.

Life after Mitrovic: Fulham Gears up for the Challenge

With the club reportedly ready to face life without their Serbian talisman, fans and pundits are curious about Fulham’s future trajectory. The recent stern warning given to West Ham regarding their £45 million bid for Palhinha (18 July, Football Insider) could be a hint of the club’s firm resolve in ensuring their squad’s strength, with or without Mitrovic.