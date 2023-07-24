Celtic’s Korean Connection: Kwon and Yang Seal Deals

A Double Korean Boost for Celtic: Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun Land in Glasgow

In what can be seen as a pivotal move for the Scottish giants, Celtic FC has secured the signatures of Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun. The South Korean international under-23 pair have penned five-year contracts, which are now subject to international clearance.

From Busan and Gangwon to Glasgow

Kwon, the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, makes his way to Celtic Park from Busan I-Park, while 21-year-old winger Yang transitions from Gangwon FC. Both youngsters have promising records, with Yang notably grabbing the title of K League’s young player of the year in the preceding season.

Brendan Rodgers Sees Attacking Options Enhanced

Celtic’s chief, Brendan Rodgers, expressed his enthusiasm for Yang, stating his addition will “further enhance our attacking options”. The Celtic gaffer further shared his delight at Kwon’s arrival on the club’s website, confirming the club’s longstanding interest in the player.

A Growing South Korean Influence in Glasgow

With Kwon and Yang joining the ranks, the Scottish champions have a steadily growing South Korean presence. The new recruits join compatriot striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has already made a significant impact since his arrival in January. In just 16 appearances, mostly as a substitute, the 22-year-old striker has netted six times.

Excited Duo Ready for Celtic Adventure

In a heartfelt message to the fans, Kwon conveyed his anticipation to join the Celtic family, acknowledging the club’s immense popularity back home. Yang shared similar sentiments, expressing his eagerness to meet the fans, spurred on by the encouraging words from his fellow countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu.