The Chelsea Transfer Option Slipping Through The Cracks

Why has nobody signed up Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi?

When Callum Hudson-Odoi was coming through the ranks at Chelsea, he was seen as a sure-fire first-team regular for years to come. A tremendously gifted dribbler, with wonderful control and balance, he could beat players for fun and possessed great passing and crossing ability of top.

Cobham’s Brightest Jewel

Hudson-Odoi was, according to many who saw him, the best prospect to grace Cobham. High praise when you consider names like Reece James, Mason Mount, and Tammy Abraham.

Hudson-Odoi became a regular first-team squad member in the 2018/19 season with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri becoming hugely enamoured with the youngster following an impressive pre-season. He repaid the Italian tacticians’ faith with a string of impressive performances and would perform so well that he was called up for the England senior team by March of that season.

He became the youngest player ever to make his debut for England in a competitive match on March 22nd 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic. Hudson-Odoi had the world at his feet, but then disaster struck.

Trials and Tribulations

He suffered an achilles tendon rupture which not only ended his season but caused him to miss all of pre-season and the beginning of the following season. During that time he also became embroiled in a contract dispute with the club and was the subject of multiple offers from Bayern Munich.

For a multitude of reasons, Hudson-Odoi has never returned to the level he displayed prior to his injury. With Chelsea in flux, he played for the club under three different managers in four years, in a variety of positions including a strange spell as a wingback under Thomas Tuchel. He was shipped out on loan last summer to Bayer Leverkusen in the hopes that it could revive his career.

Challenges at Bayer Leverkusen

Unfortunately for Hudson-Odoi, he joined Bayer at a bad time. The manager who signed him, Gerardo Seone, was sacked in early October and replaced by Xabi Alonso. Having suffered a minor reoccurrence of his achilles problems and missed yet another pre-season, Hudson-Odoi never actually got to play for Seone and Alonso didn’t seem to have a clear plan for what to do with him.

It proved to be another lost season for Hudson-Odoi and now leaves him in a difficult spot. He has a year left on his contract and is surplus to requirements at Chelsea. He has to leave his boyhood club and seek a fresh start. He needs to play regularly so he needs to pick his next club carefully.

Searching for the Right Fit

He has been linked with Lazio where he could reunite with Sarri and that is a move that makes sense. Serie A has also been a fruitful hunting ground for fellow Cobham graduates like Abraham, Jeremie Boga, and Fikayo Tomori, and more recently Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the move to join Tomori at AC Milan.

But surely there are Premier League clubs who could use a player of his talents. Fulham and Crystal Palace have both lost talented wingers this summer, Everton and West Ham could use another wide option and clubs like Brentford and Bournemouth would surely represent good moves for him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the most talented players of his generation and should have clubs knocking down his door to sign him.