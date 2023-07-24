The Persistent Pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

In the world of football, unrequited love can be an arduous affair. In an uncharacteristic display of retreat, the Red Devils have officially called off their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, the sparkling Dutch midfielder. Having been a long-term target, the club’s interest in the Barcelona star came as no surprise, especially considering the established connection between de Jong and Man Utd’s manager, Erik ten Hag.

The bond between the pair, solidified at Ajax, provided the backdrop to this seemingly inevitable union. De Jong, a key figure under Ten Hag’s tutelage, had been a beacon of attention for the Manchester-based club. Moreover, Barcelona’s precarious financial situation seemed to pave the way for De Jong’s departure, a prophecy that, contrary to popular belief, never manifested.

In fact, a deal was tantalisingly close in the summer of 2022, but alas, fell apart at the last hurdle, adding another page to this dramatic football saga.

The Persistent Echoes of a Failed Transfer

Despite the disappointment of last year’s failed transfer, whispers of a potential move persisted, echoing through the corridors of Old Trafford. Ten Hag, on the hunt for a defensive midfielder, found himself circling back to his former protégé. Yet, the concrete steps of the previous year never materialised, leaving United fans on the edge of their seats, clinging onto a dream that was slowly fading into the realm of fantasy.

The reasons for this were not explicitly clear, though speculation suggests the club’s tight financial constraints played a significant role. As a result, the Red Devils have shifted their gaze towards Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, officially relinquishing their interest in de Jong.

A Final Farewell to the De Jong Dream

Mundo Deportivo reports that this decision comes in the wake of de Jong’s recent appointment as one of Barcelona’s four captains for the upcoming season, a move that seemingly put the final nail in the coffin of United’s pursuit.

“Manchester United tried and continued to try, at least until days ago, through intermediaries to hire him. It is an obsession of Erik Ten Hag,” the Spanish outlet reported. But now, “at Barça they say, in any case, that the coach [Ten Hag] has accepted that he will not be able to count on him [De Jong].”

Barcelona’s President, Joan Laporta, subtly underscored this sentiment, saying a few weeks ago, “We had an offer of €100m for De Jong and we did well not to accept it.”

The announcement marks the end of a drawn-out saga filled with speculation and anticipation. As the Red Devils say their final goodbye to the De Jong dream, the football world watches, ready for the next episode in this ever-evolving theatre of football.